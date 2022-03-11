The Washington Post Opinions section has published a wide variety of views on the war in Ukraine, from voices on the ground, Russia experts and seasoned journalists. Browse this collection for insights that help put the conflict in context.
Iuliia Mendel is a journalist and former press secretary for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “On the day of the Russian invasion, my boyfriend and I awoke to the sound of explosions,” Mendel writes. “Since then, sirens urging citizens to take shelter and the thuds of bombs continue to reverberate across the city.”
Mendel documents their escape from the Ukrainian capital through photos and videos, and it includes a surprise ending — a happy one.
Post columnist David Ignatius, a foreign affairs expert, spent time this month traveling in Europe with Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and what his staff calls the “big green map” of Ukraine. “In this awful conflict, the intelligence data compiled in the map has been America’s most potent weapon,” Ignatius writes.
Ignatius also describes what he saw in the NATO capitals he visited with Milley, including streets decorated with Ukrainian flags: “In Warsaw, a grim ‘wanted’ poster branded Putin a war criminal. In Vilnius, Lithuania, a skyscraper was festooned with a banner summoning Putin for a trial in The Hague. With Russian shells pounding Ukrainian cities a few hundred miles away, Milley, at stop after stop, preached readiness combined with caution.”
“In March 2011, I was in the room during a meeting between then-Vice President Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin,” Michael McFaul writes in a column from January. “At one point, Putin told Biden (and I’m paraphrasing from memory), ‘You look at us and you see our skin and then assume we think like you. But we don’t.’ To emphasize his point, Putin slid his index finger down his white cheek.”
McFaul was serving in the Obama administration at the time, and later served as U.S. ambassador to Russia. “Putin’s quip from a decade ago reveals important insights into his thinking today — and also helps us to understand what he gets wrong,” McFaul says.
“Let’s assume for a moment that Vladimir Putin succeeds in gaining full control of Ukraine, as he shows every intention of doing. What are the strategic and geopolitical consequences?” Robert Kagan, a foreign policy expert and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, outlines those consequences, starting with what he sees as the first: “a new front line of conflict in Central Europe.”
“According to Soviet dissidents and Western analysts alike, foreign broadcasts played a crucial role in delegitimizing the totalitarian system in the eyes of its own citizens — and paving the way for the end of the Cold War,” Kara-Murza says. “There are plenty of technological solutions that can help Russians overcome the government’s censorship firewall. It is only a question of will and committing the right resources.”
“I’m not a global sociopolitical expert,” Benjamin Dreyer writes. “I’m a copy editor.” He explains why the country is “Ukraine,” not “the Ukraine,” and why you might encounter spelling differences in the name of its president and capital city. Dreyer’s essay reminds us that "words, even ‘the’ small ones, even their smallest components, can carry a big meaning.”