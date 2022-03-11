The governor had just given a speech to the Federalist Society at the University of Virginia School of Law on March 4, about the work that governors are doing at the state level, and how public service is still a noble calling for young people to consider. And he made an interesting pivot to talking about the power of the First Amendment and free speech. And how in the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s tyrannical assault on Ukraine, we Americans had better understand that we have brewing right here at home the seeds of tyranny — of a different kind.

It was what he said then that caught my attention:

“The greatest threat to our democracy comes from a growing tendency to loathe rather than listen. It comes from a desire to bully and not persuade. Such a culture of contempt, this ‘cancel culture,’ is toxic to our democracy, and unless the schools that exist to teach our young people take responsibility for being a solution, our democracy will indeed be in danger.”

And he said it exactly right. I could not agree with him more. Cancel culture is running rampant on our college campuses and, worse, ruining people’s careers and livelihoods. I know, firsthand. Youngkin was saying that we better understand that bullies grow in their threat and danger to the greater good. Again, we agree. But right now in Virginia, bullies, authoritarians and censors have seized power by engaging in “culture wars” around race, gender and sexual orientation. Youngkin cannot have it both ways. You cannot say you are against tyranny and the heavy hand of the federal government while saying that you want to censor what teachers can teach around race and that to speak the truth is somehow divisive.

Truth is never divisive. People are divisive. And I really believe this governor has a shot at course-correcting and building consensus across the board on the critical issues of our time if he is willing to lead. Consider the gesture he made recently during the Virginia Assembly session with members of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus by literally reaching across the political aisles to his archnemesis state Sen. L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) by giving her a red vest. He has tried to reach out with civility and respect. That’s the Youngkin Virginia needs more of. That’s the Youngkin who connects across the commonwealth’s political and racial divides.

Here’s the deal: Youngkin clearly got off to a rocky start as governor over the school mask issue, and his decision to issue executive orders eliminating the teaching of critical race theory and “divisive concepts.” He feeds his very conservative, Trump-loving base while coming across as a nice guy who just wants to protect the rights of parents and focus on kitchen-table issues such as taxes and inflation.

But the real point that we should not miss here is this: Youngkin is a Republican to watch. He won in a state that for most of the past decade has been run by Democratic governors and for two years also with a Democratic-led General Assembly. Youngkin’s coattails delivered a Republican House of Delegates and the other two statewide seats. Clearly he connects with voters across the political divide.

I did not vote for Youngkin. I wanted to, but as a Black woman, I could not align myself with his critical race theory election-year bogeyman talk. But I like this governor. I want to see him grow through connection, conversation and compassion. I would really like to see our Black female elders in Virginia politics, including Lucas and Commonwealth Secretary Kay C. James, help the governor see the bigger picture and be the leader we all hope he can be: a leader who forgets about pandering to a base and instead connects to all of the people. Likewise, Lucas has to lay off the harsh tweets about the governor and reach across the aisle to find common ground.