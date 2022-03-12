“I think we will,” Albert Bourla, the chief executive of Pfizer, which developed and manufactured the mRNA shot with its partner BioNTech, told a Washington Post Live event on Thursday. He recalled that he once believed a third shot, the booster, would last a year. Then came omicron, the first variant to really challenge the protection offered by the vaccine, and the third dose began to wane after a few months. “It doesn’t last long, and likely, we will need a fourth dose,” he said. Pfizer is expected to soon present data to the U.S. government regulators on a fourth dose.

A fourth dose is already recommended for the immunocompromised. But what about everyone else? Anthony S. Fauci, the president’s medical adviser, told reporters Feb. 16 that the “potential future requirement for an additional boost or a fourth shot” is “being very carefully monitored in real time. And recommendations, if needed, will be updated according to the data as it evolves.” That does not sound as certain as Dr. Bourla, nor as urgent.

We know the booster’s efficacy is waning. A large study from data in 10 states published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Feb. 11 showed that efficacy declined for people with two shots plus a booster to 78 percent against hospitalization after four or five months. Those with only two shots had 58 percent in the same time period. Many people who got boosters four or five months ago might be wondering: now what?

A daunting unknown is whether a new variant will emerge. Pfizer is readying an omicron-specific mRNA vaccine; omicron is the prevalent variant in the United States. But if there is a need to protect against a new variant, what then? Pfizer and dozens of other research teams are searching for a pan-coronavirus vaccine that would protect against all variants, but no one knows when that will be ready. Ideally, it could offer protection for a year.

This is not a problem to be kicked down the road until a new variant appears. A new vaccine or booster needs time to manufacture and roll out. An added difficulty is vaccine fatigue; the first booster uptake was significantly less than the primary shots, and a fourth dose could be even harder to sell to the public. Now is the right time to think ahead about a fourth shot.