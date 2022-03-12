This is a travesty for our democracy, which relies on an accurate count to apportion fair representation and to distribute funds to states. The lion’s share of the blame falls on the previous administration, which did everything in its power to sabotage the decennial exercise.

Start with the efforts, led by then-Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, to add a question about citizenship in the census despite warnings that doing so would depress participation among Hispanics. The administration also fabricated rationales for the question, arguing that it would help enforce the Voting Rights Act. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. rightly valued that for what it was — a lie. As he wrote in the Supreme Court’s ruling that blocked the inclusion of the question, the court was not “required to exhibit a naiveté from which ordinary citizens are free.”

But the damage was already done. Experts warned that even the suggestion that census workers would ask about a resident’s citizenship status would intimidate immigrants, preventing many Latinos from taking part in the surveys. The high rates of exclusion among Hispanics suggest those fears were warranted.

The Census Bureau also had to manage its herculean task in the midst of a pandemic and other natural disasters in 2020, making it even more difficult for census workers to count hard-to-reach populations. To address the logistical nightmare, Trump officials first proposed extending the bureau’s schedule for the count. But then the administration reversed course, requiring the bureau to provide its results to the president by Dec. 31 of that year. A lower federal court attempted to force the administration to maintain its original schedule, but failed. The administration fought that order all the way to the Supreme Court, which ruled in the administration’s favor.

