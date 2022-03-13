This time around, consumers can’t switch to more fuel-efficient cars — gas, hybrid or electric. The Post reported in January [“Manufacturers have less than five days’ supply of some computer chips, Commerce Department says”] that a lack of computer chips “forced auto manufacturers worldwide to idle factories and slash output by as much as 7.7 million cars last year, causing shortages of new and used vehicles.” About a year ago, a Post article about computer chip shortages [“What you need to know about the global chip shortage”] explained chips need to be built in factories with highly controlled environments, known as “fabs,” and warned that new fabs cost billions of dollars and take years to build.

Those fortunate enough to work from home are already consuming less fuel but, without a significant increase in production, the rest are, to borrow Mr. Lane’s term, “inelastic.”

Joseph A. Capone, Oakton

I would gladly pay $5 per gallon if that meant the end of the Putin regime in Russia and an end to his massacre in Ukraine. Then again, I would gladly pay $7 per gallon to see the end of Trumpism and all the crazy followers destroying U.S. democracy as well.

Randy Stein, Alexandria

“Higher gas prices typically cause Americans to drive and consume less. Mr. Biden should call on U.S. producers to step up.” Future generations will rub their eyes when they see these two sentences placed together, as in the March 10 editorial “Another energy crisis is here.” Driving less and consuming less fossil fuel are good for the future of the planet, not problems to be fixed. With no apparent sense of the urgency of the crisis we face, “continuing to move in the direction of a greener future” was the best goal the editorial offered.

David Norbrook, Pikesville

Bravo to Joe Heller for his excellent March 10 Drawing Board editorial cartoon juxtaposing a televised report on the status of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine with an outraged customer at the gas pump decrying the price of gas.

Yes, we are all being affected by inflation and prices at the pump. But does that “hardship” compare with mounting civilian casualties in the invasion, mass graves, the recent Russian strike at a maternity hospital and, most terrifying of all, the potential for deployment of nuclear weapons?

Give me a break! Thanks to Mr. Heller for helping us keep these volatile scenarios in perspective.