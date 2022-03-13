David Wasserman of the Cook Political Report writes: “On Monday, the Supreme Court denied Republican appeals to block court-ordered congressional maps in North Carolina and Pennsylvania. The decision likely clears the way for Ohio’s Supreme Court to invalidate a GOP gerrymander in the coming days as well, ensuring Democrats will come out a few seats ahead in the 2022 redistricting cycle.” Maps in North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania alone created "eight to ten more Democrats to Congress this fall than they otherwise would have, erasing the GOP skew of the entire House map,” Wasserman adds. The result: Among the districts drawn in 45 states to date, “President Biden would have carried 211 of these 376 seats in 2020, up from 203 of 376 under the current lines in the same 45 states.”

A New York Times analysis also confirms the unusually balanced map “with a nearly equal number of districts that are expected to lean Democratic and Republican for the first time in more than 50 years.” The change is historically significant:

As recently as a few months ago, it had seemed likely that Republicans could flip the six seats they needed to retake the House through redistricting alone. Instead, the number of Republican-tilting districts that voted for Donald Trump at a higher rate than the nation is poised to decline significantly, from 228 to a figure that could amount to fewer than the 218 seats needed for a majority. Democrats could claim their first such advantage since the 1960s, when the Supreme Court’s “one person, one vote” ruling and the enactment of the Voting Rights Act inaugurated the modern era of redistricting.

However, any conclusion that this is “something of an accident,” as the Times puts it, utterly ignores the virtual village of lawyers, democracy advocates, individual citizen activists, courts and independent commissions that collectively resisted GOP efforts to deliver them the House majority simply by virtue of clever redistricting.

Marc E. Elias, one of the Democrats’ strongest voting-law litigators, tells me, “At the beginning of this redistricting cycle, most pundits predicted a GOP rout. Instead, as a result of preparation and execution, Democrats have outperformed expectations.”

He reeled off the long list of wins he and his colleagues (in conjunction with voting rights groups) achieved. “We defended Oregon’s map from a Republican attack. In Ohio and Wisconsin, we won lawsuits before majority-GOP state supreme courts,” he recounts. “In North Carolina, we won a remedy map in a lawsuit before a majority-GOP trial court panel. And, of course, in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, we successfully opposed Republican efforts for a stay before a 6-3 U.S. Supreme Court.”

As he puts it, “These results were not a given, and it was not luck.” There are still Republican-controlled states such as Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri and Florida where he and other voting rights advocates are challenging GOP-drawn maps.

All of this is especially impressive given the Supreme Court’s systematic attack on the Voting Rights Act, depriving litigators of a pre-clearance process for the first time since the Shelby County case in 2013 dismantled Section 5 of the VRA.

Nate Persily, a voting rights guru at Stanford Law School, concurs that “because of successful litigation, divided governments and increased use of redistricting commissions, the national congressional map appears less biased than it was 10 years ago.”

The lesson here is threefold. For starters, federal voting rights legislation failed this year, but federal legislation is just one tool in defending free and fair elections. Democracy defenders’ overreliance on the federal government (both Congress and the Supreme Court) would have been foolhardy. Only by going state-by-state and case-by-case were they able to create a more level playing field.

Ian Bassin, head of Protect Democracy, says: “It’s the result of citizens who care about democracy doing their civic duty and fighting for fairness — citizens like Katie Fahey, who organized a grass-roots effort in Michigan to create a people-over-politicians redistricting commission that should be a model for all states; citizens like the mathematicians and computer scientists who successfully litigated for maps in North Carolina and Pennsylvania designed to be statistically fair.”

Second, the expense, confusion and acrimony surrounding redistricting could have been greatly reduced had the Supreme Court not dismantled Section 5. Some maps would have never come to light if Republicans knew they would have to pass Justice Department scrutiny. In other cases, a fair resolution would have been obtained without need for any litigation. The further we get from Shelby, the worse the decision looks; it opened the floodgates to a slew of voter suppression and subversion legislation.

Third, although the map might look more balanced, gerrymandering still poses a threat to democracy. “Truly competitive districts continue to dwindle, making members more and more accountable solely to their district’s most extreme primary voters and less representative of the overall population,” Bassin tells me. "Healthy democracy needs better competition and fuller representation, and it’s going to take even more active citizenship to get there.”