Many other actions also matter, but I will just add one more: lobby for systemic change. Our economy is wired to support overconsumption of meat, fossil fuels, plastics, toxic chemicals and other things that aren’t good for us or the planet. If you’re changing your lifestyle, but you aren’t demanding action at every level of government, you’re in a deadly serious fight with one arm tied behind you.
Ivy Main, McLean
The writer is renewable energy co-chair of the Virginia Chapter of the Sierra Club.