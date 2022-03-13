I was glad to see the Health & Science section devote a whole page to individual actions people can take to help the planet but was then disappointed that it skipped over the most impactful actions Americans can take: eating less meat and driving less. Shifting to a more plant-based diet is regularly cited as the No. 1 way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, given the enormous amounts of land, energy and water required to produce every pound of animal protein and the added methane emissions from cattle. And though buying a new electric vehicle will help if it replaces a gas-guzzling SUV, people can reduce their carbon footprint more and at much less cost by making more trips by bicycle, transit or their own two feet.

Many other actions also matter, but I will just add one more: lobby for systemic change. Our economy is wired to support overconsumption of meat, fossil fuels, plastics, toxic chemicals and other things that aren’t good for us or the planet. If you’re changing your lifestyle, but you aren’t demanding action at every level of government, you’re in a deadly serious fight with one arm tied behind you.

Ivy Main, McLean

The writer is renewable energy co-chair of the Virginia Chapter of the Sierra Club.