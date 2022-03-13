This misinterpretation of data can have a negative impact on communities of color. Hewlett-Packard had a major scandal when its web cameras had difficulties distinguishing people of color as the training data didn’t include many examples of people of color. The recent creation of this assistive technology means that the algorithms being used are not well trained for real-world scenarios, creating a high margin of error, especially in relation to people of color, for these assistive technologies.
Rafa Gould-Schultz, Arlington