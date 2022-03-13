Regarding the March 10 news article “Police grapple with public concerns as they deploy more tech”:

There should be concern about the increased use of assistive technology in police work. When it doesn’t make sense for an individual person to filter through data to extract pertinent information, it becomes the job of an algorithm to decide what information to return. For example, the gunshot detectors. It doesn’t make sense for an officer to be listening to every live feed, so an algorithm decides what is a gunshot and what isn’t. When information is passed through an algorithm, it might be misinterpreted based on the biases of the creators or because of a lack of available training data.

This misinterpretation of data can have a negative impact on communities of color. Hewlett-Packard had a major scandal when its web cameras had difficulties distinguishing people of color as the training data didn’t include many examples of people of color. The recent creation of this assistive technology means that the algorithms being used are not well trained for real-world scenarios, creating a high margin of error, especially in relation to people of color, for these assistive technologies.

​Rafa Gould-Schultz, Arlington