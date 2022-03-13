In dozens of car trips together, he’s never said a word about Vladimir Putin or Ukraine, though we have often discussed Russia and the steady stream of Russians emigrating to the United States. I would have guessed he was anti-Putin because he’s very much the immigrant entrepreneur, embracing and celebrating everything about America. But I would have guessed wrong.

On an early Saturday morning run to airport a week ago and a return trip late Friday night, I quizzed him on his thoughts on what I called “Putin’s war.” He quickly told me he’s been watching Russian TV (made available, he said, via a China-enabled relay) and panel discussions on YouTube to get his news. He told me he had been alarmed by the “Azov Nazi” videos that purport to show the Nazi threat posed to Russia by far right-wing militias in Ukraine.

I immediately interjected that there aren’t Nazis in Ukraine, though militias do exist there.

My interjections didn’t deter Sergei from his repeated invocations of the University of Chicago political scientist John Mearsheimer, who contends the United States forced Putin’s hand by expanding NATO over the past 30 years. Sergei made the astonishing assertion that if Ukraine laid down its arms, this could be over quickly. He claimed on Friday night that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “to surrender” and pointed to a Drudge Report headline to that effect. (The real story is more nuanced, but a Drudge headline is never dull.)

As for Russian TV, Sergei claimed that on its broadcasts Putin is being very “straightforward,” and cited Putin’s curious meeting with Aeroflot flight attendants, in which he dismissed fears of martial law even as thousands of Russians head for any exit they can find.

He added, in conclusion, he doesn’t know whom to believe about what is happening in Ukraine: Certainly not the U.S. news media, he declared.

Two problems were underscored for me in these two hour-long chats.

First, every person with access to the Internet chooses his or her own “news,” and if they choose a silo that is deeply biased, they will inevitably reflect that bias. Sergei was completely confident in Putin’s declarations, which puts him into a distinct, very small minority. But his media silo is just one of thousands of such wells dug by confirmation bias by citizens of all sorts.

Second, Western news media has lost credibility generally because of the ongoing battles over former president Donald Trump. His antagonists and his admirers can’t seem to approach any topic without somehow making it about the 45th president at some point. The former president no doubt loves this; cable networks, looking to reconnect to diminishing audiences, play to the Trump addiction of desperate left and wacky right. Sergei brought up the discredited Steele dossier as a reason not to trust American news.

Sergei represents both the current reality and future challenge of news providers, and not just about Russia. “News” isn’t news when it’s state-organized propaganda of the kind that Russia, China, Iran and many other nations provide their people. But it isn’t also algorithm-generated content or YouTube videos, either. “Confirmation bias” plus “search algorithms” equals a world where agreements on small matters, much less treaties on large ones, recede as possibilities.

News is based on real reporters working real sources for developments and insights. Is it possible for six platforms — the Financial Times, the Telegraph, the Times of London, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and The Post — to contribute a selection of such stories to a free website where every day a news consumer could find both range and depth?

One collection spot for international news, with no algorithms at work to “guide” our searches. One site to stand up for basic news literacy about the world. Each platform offering up three hard news stories a day — that’s it. Common ground for the news consumer. I’d argue for providing only the reporting, not the punditry.

Too much to ask? Too great a threat to subscription revenue? I doubt it. Most people want opinions and analysis from sports to culture — and won’t abandon their favorite columnists and critics. But the world needs one neutral, credible platform for factual news on crucial conflicts provided by a cross section of outlets. For Sergei’s sake — all our sakes — we need a high trust environment where “just the facts” reporting is not merely one element of the platform, but all that’s on offer.