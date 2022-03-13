There’s no sign of slackening in the bollard-breaking that has left the wall as gapped as a 7-year-old’s grin, and prompted a federal repair program with no end in sight.

Undeterred, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has launched his own wall-building project, determined to spend state funds for miles of new barrier no more impenetrable than Mr. Trump’s. Mr. Abbott, a Republican who is running for a third term in office, is trumpeting the wall’s construction in a fundraising campaign, promising that it will “secure the border.” In email appeals that offer donors a “limited edition border security sticker,” the governor contrasts his efforts to lock down the border with President Biden’s, which he terms “disgusting.”

Texans in some border areas were alarmed last year by a huge surge in smugglers and migrants trespassing through farmland and communities. Some landowners likened the influx to an invasion. Cars and SUVs carrying migrants from the border to cities in Texas and elsewhere were involved in a number of horrific crashes.

The trouble with border walls — in addition to the risk they pose of flooding, environmental degradation and harm to animal habitats — is that they don’t work very well. In some instances, they might slow the smuggling of people and contraband, but they do little to stop it.

At roughly $20 million a mile — the price incurred by the Lone Star State for its first segment of border wall construction, as calculated by the Texas Tribune — they’re also not cost-effective. For the $1 billion that Mr. Abbott plans to spend on the project, Texas might be able to build roughly 50 miles of wall along its 1,254-mile border with Mexico, most of which has no wall. Which smugglers will then penetrate with relative ease.

Much of the 458 miles of new border barriers erected during the Trump administration were located in remote areas of New Mexico and Arizona, generally on federal land. Mr. Biden halted construction when he took office, rightly regarding it as an ineffective use of money.

Mr. Abbott can proceed without federal permission because he is using mainly state land for his wall, along with property offered up for the project by some private landowners. Yet even if he completes the wall segments he is currently planning, and, in a prospective third term, secures more funding from the state legislature and private donors to put up more barriers, smugglers will very likely continue to cut, scale and otherwise defeat the wall.