But for countries in Central and Eastern Europe that remain heavily dependent on fossil fuels, Brussels’s determination that energy security also be climate-friendly is a serious headache.

Foot-dragging on emissions reduction is a long-running sore between Brussels and Eastern Europe. Last September, Poland was hit with a daily 500,000-euro fine by the European Court of Justice for its decision to extend operations at a huge coal mine near Poland’s borders with the Czech Republic and Germany. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said closing the mine would lead to “huge social problems” and swore the E.U. wouldn’t “get a cent” of the fines.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The leader of a new pro-E.U. Czech government, Petr Fiala, meanwhile called the bloc’s Green Deal an “existential risk.” His predecessor as prime minister, Andrej Babis, went even further last September, expostulating that “we cannot implement here what green fanatics in the European Parliament have come up with.”

These countries have long seen the E.U.’s climate agenda as something of a vanity project for Brussels technocrats, and despite (usually) paying lip service to emissions reduction targets, these countries don’t let them get in the way of attempts to catch up with Western living standards. As a result, they’re still hooked on fossil fuels, especially emissions-heavy coal. Over 50 percent of the Czech energy mix came from fossil fuels in 2020, with 43 percent generated from coal. In Poland, fossil fuels are even more dominant, accounting for 80 percent of power in 2020, with a whopping 72 percent coming from coal.

Even staunchly pro-E.U. figures in the region are responding to the bloc’s new energy security proposals with raised eyebrows. Likely Czech presidential candidate Danuse Nerudova made no bones about the fact that “coal mining will have to be prolonged in order for the Czech Republic to be able to become independent of Russian gas.” Statements like this don’t go down well in Brussels: E.U. Green Deal chief Frans Timmermans said last week that any member states opening new coal mines to counter Russian energy dependency would be “incredibly stupid.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

It was predictable that the shift away from Russian gas would morph into an opportunity to accelerate green initiatives. But this is giving rise to an awkward situation in which the countries most affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — physically, through the arrival of millions of refugees, and psychologically, through parallels with Soviet oppression — are being set up for a fall.

Nowhere is this clearer than in Hungary, where Prime Minister Viktor Orban has already had to perform a clumsy volte-face on previous pragmatic relations with the Kremlin. Hungary has been in lockstep with the E.U. ever since the Russian invasion began, and when I spoke to Orban’s political director, Balazs Orban (no relation), in Budapest on the day Russian troops entered Ukraine, he told me Hungary sees “no red lines” for sanctions, except on energy policy.

“Stopping energy cooperation with Russia in the long term is just not an option,” he said. And although European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced last week that the bloc wants to eliminate Russian energy dependency by 2027, Hungarian views on the matter haven’t changed: Viktor Orban said his government “will not allow Hungarian families to be made to pay the price of the war; and so the sanctions must not be extended to the areas of oil and gas.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Hungary gets about 30 percent of its energy from gas, so the government is understandably concerned with keeping lights on and homes warm. But with elections approaching on April 3, it’s also wary of political pitfalls. Orban has poured enormous political capital into energy cooperation with the Kremlin — he was even branded “treasonous” for a visit to Moscow to negotiate gas supplies in early February, and Russian state company Rosatom’s contract to build nuclear power units in central Hungary has attracted considerable controversy.

Backing out of these carefully cultivated relationships would be an act of enormous political bravery. But in Hungary’s febrile election environment, it would be portrayed as too little, too late — and a craven admission that years of energy policy have been built on the faultiest of foundations.