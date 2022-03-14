Now, suddenly, we have all the inflation the doves ever wanted, and then some. The rate was 7.9 percent in February, a 40-year high, and that alarming figure doesn’t yet reflect what the Russian invasion of Ukraine is doing to the price of oil, natural gas and other critical commodities. We are now rediscovering why central banks were so obsessed with keeping inflation low.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But first, let’s give the inflation doves their due. Despite the worries of extreme inflation hawks, the doves are right about one thing: Some inflation is better than none. Inflation eases problems such as “sticky wages” — workers are reluctant to take pay cuts, and employers are therefore reluctant to offer them, so when firms run into cash-flow problems, they lay off some people instead of giving everyone a small pay cut. By providing that pay cut in real terms — if the cost of living goes up while your salary remains flat, my friend, you’ve taken a pay cut — inflation avoids some unemployment.

Virtually all economists agree on this much; we’re just arguing about how much inflation is too much. But our situation is highlighting the high personal and political costs of inflation — costs that doves might have underestimated after so many years of steady prices.

As the example above suggests, one way inflation boosts employment is by lowering real wages — the opposite of what most advocates of “running the economy hot” seem to expect. And if that lower unemployment rate represents people lured into the job market by nominally higher paychecks, some of them will probably march right back out again when they realize how little purchasing power that check represents.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, there are the other costs. Retirement savers, for example, have long been cautioned to shift more money into bonds as they approach 60, because bonds are safer. But bonds become unsafe when inflation rises, because their fixed payouts get steadily less valuable. Nor is that the only way retirees get whacked by inflation: Some will pay taxes on capital “gains” that just reflect the general increase in prices; some have pensions without cost-of-living adjustments.

Workers get hit in a different way: Since salaries rarely adjust to inflation in real time, they will typically see price increases before their paychecks rise to meet them. And while there will be offsetting gains for some people — this is a great time to be sitting on a mountain of fresh debt — the joy of homeowners luxuriating in 2 percent fixed-rate mortgages as the cost of everything else goes up probably doesn’t outweigh the cumulative anxieties of renters worried about buying gas and food.

The doves might retort that this all has nothing to do with what they were suggesting. They wanted a modestly higher inflation target, not a convulsive leap to nearly 8 percent. The fact that unpredictable inflation is bad doesn’t mean that the planned kind would also be terrible.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Yet one could ask just how much good it does to double a completely predictable target: If it really all comes out in the wash, how effective could 4 percent possibly be? One could also ask whether it was ever reasonable to demand that everything stay the same except the inflation rate.

That predictability was hard-won by central bankers who did roughly the same thing, decade after decade, giving the markets confidence that there would never be another inflationary spiral. Had they shifted those targets to a higher level, they would have sacrificed some of that credibility. And the transition costs were bound to be large, because plans made for a low-inflation environment fall apart when inflation rises, as happened in the 1970s and early ’80s, and as is happening now.