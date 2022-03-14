Increasingly, it looks as if Putin’s invasion is backfiring in spectacular ways. As Richard Fontaine, head of the Center for a New American Security, wrote for the Wall Street Journal:

Mr. Putin sought to stop NATO expansion, roll back the alliance’s deployments and dominate what he considers Russia’s sphere of influence. But the opposite outcome is more likely. His war could ultimately leave NATO larger, more unified, better armed and with military deployments placed closer to Russia. For decades, EU members divided largely on east-west lines over how to deal with Russia. Now that problem is a source of common action. A land war on the continent may well have helped to birth a new Europe.

As intriguing as the international ramifications might be, the heroic Ukrainian resistance might impact the United States domestically in ways we are just beginning to grasp. It’s conceivable that what Putin has done for European unity and resolve, he might do for American democracy.

We have experienced at least a decade of political dysfunction, rising inequality and racial animus — all under the ominous cloud of a right-wing nationalistic movement that relied on the authoritarian playbook (e.g., destroying the notion of objective truth, normalizing violence, manipulating the public with mass disinformation, scapegoating the vulnerable and fanning nostalgia for an imaginary past).

But autocrats’ vulnerabilities are now on full display. Brittle, blinkered and reviled, Putin stumbled into the moral indignation of the world’s democratic peoples, who have shown their economic might, their willingness to make sacrifices to oppose Russian aggression and their capacity for improvisation. Americans who had flirted with authoritarianism or who simply grew cynical about democracy have rediscovered values that transcend partisanship. They have come to appreciate the benefits of a robust free media and watched in awe as Russian protesters take on a corrupt, brutal regime. The defeated former president who swooned before despots now looks even more foolish, weak and, yes, anti-American.

Our collective fury toward Putin clears away a great deal of partisan nonsense (e.g., autocrats are stronger than democratic leaders, democracies are “soft”). The mixture of awe and horror we have experienced provides an opportunity to reexamine and reembrace our own democracy.

Wars have a way of rattling the status quo and reshaping public opinion. The American Civil War remade our conception of the Constitution by spelling out fundamental rights enforceable by the federal government. World War II imbued the United States with unrivaled power and confidence internationally and produced momentum for marginalized groups to demand their share of the American Dream. In a similar vein, Ukraine might hasten an end to the great authoritarian surge that has afflicted American and Western European democracies in recent years.

The association of American right-wingers with foreign despots was not coincidental. In figures such as Putin, they saw a leader who turned nostalgia into a national crusade and who dominated politics through bullying and disinformation. Those qualities are now widely viewed as repulsive, dangerous and ultimately self-destructive. The authoritarian ethos is in retreat.

Put differently, we’ve entered a moment when, inspired by Ukraine’s courage and horrified by Russian brutality, Americans might rally around democracy, tolerance and the notion of progress, thereby dealing a mortal blow to the reactionary forces that thoroughly infected the Republican Party.

There is no guarantee democracy will emerge triumphant from this experience. But we do have an opening — a foothold from which to start a democratic revival. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shows that leadership, character and the ability to communicate through new and old media matter. Democratic societies and ideals do not survive unaided.

In the context of the United States, that means President Biden must lead a renaissance of democracy. That might be problematic, since the White House seems averse to making the connection between our international leadership of a democratic alliance and, to borrow a phrase from Abraham Lincoln, “a new birth of freedom” here at home.

Biden might start by laying out for voters three simple concepts:

We are able to lead a dominating international alliance because we are a democracy.

We lose our democracy through cynicism and neglect when we allow basic principles necessary to sustain democracy (e.g., candidates must be willing to concede elections when they lose).

We are stronger, more flexible and more successful because we are a democracy.

Biden must also translate this message into initiatives that spread civic literacy, bolster voting, root out corruption, encourage volunteerism and increase transparency in government and social media platforms. There should be no place in this country for cult worship of a strongman, disdain for “messy” democracy, political violence or a strategic assault on democracy for partisan gain.