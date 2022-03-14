As for spiritual space, he plays on the theme of Orthodox support for the czar of all the Rus, emphasizing unity of faith as justifying the war but neglecting the fact that the patriarch of Moscow’s support for him undermines that very unity, not only within the Orthodox Church but also in Ukraine and the Russkiy Mir, wherever it is.

A change of heart by the patriarch, supported by a full-court press against Russia’s information iron curtain, could help undercut Mr. Putin's bogus rationale for war in Ukraine.

Henry Kenny, McLean

Paul Kane’s March 10 @PKCaptiol column, “Uncommonly united Congress rushes to send aid to Ukraine, with more to come,” said “lawmakers in both parties have pledged an unusual level of unity in the wake of the Russian invasion” and noted “while the initial Ukraine aid doubled in less than two weeks, it would have tripled if Congress took another week or two to formally unveil the proposal.” Inarguably, Ukraine needs aid. And yet, the same members of Congress, after months of debate, cannot see the humanitarian needs of their own constituents: shelter for the homeless, child care for low-income households, home care for the aging in place, food insecurity, etc. Many needs that could be met in President Biden’s Build Back Better bill. Give it a different name and maybe Congress (Republicans) can muster aid for its own citizens. Finally, congressional aid to Ukraine says we are supporting a free, democratic Ukraine against an authoritarian government. And yet, Republicans are doing everything to take away our democratic rights in the United States through state legislatures’ voting bills. It’s time for Republicans to own up to their hypocrisy.

Sally A. Kemink, Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

Regarding the March 10 news article “‘Armageddon’ in Mariupol, mayor says”:

The world has been attempting throughout history to get nations to honor the ideals of national self-determination, sovereign borders and peaceful coexistence. From the distant Treaty of Westphalia to the modern Helsinki Final Act, Paris Charter, Budapest Memorandum and U.N. Charter, Russia’s assault on Ukraine has shredded them all.

With respect to philosopher George Santayana’s famous aphorism, the fact that humankind has decidedly repeated history is not that people ever forgot the past. For they didn’t. But rather, what was not cured by these well-intentioned agreements was the irrepressible bubbling up of the basest of human instincts.

Instincts as in governments coveting other nations’ resources; engaging in irredentist aspirations; yearning for power, influence and global acknowledgment of a respected presence on the world stage; imagining how “the other,” as convenient bogeyman, has supposedly disenfranchised ethnic, cultural or language identities; or not being able to move beyond long-simmering aspirations to right perceived historical wrongs.

In the attack on Ukraine, we’re seeing a brazen rebuff of the inviolability of frontiers, nonintervention, and security and cooperation predictably play out yet again.

Keith Tidman, Bethesda

With respect to the question of whether the United States should facilitate the transfer of Polish MiG-29 fighter aircraft to Ukraine, using Ramstein air base in Germany, I would like to assure President Biden that Americans are not cowards.

Each day, The Post reports on ever worse bombing of Ukrainian civilians, now including even a maternity hospital [“17 injured as concerns deepen over escalating civilian casualties,” news, March 10]. As with most Americans, I do not know anyone in or from Ukraine, but I am haunted by the death from the sky raining down on innocent people. I think I might speak for many or most Americans when I say I would rather incur some risk of conflict with Russia instead of not doing what we can to stop the slaughter of innocents. So, I ask Mr. Biden to help send the Polish aircraft to Ukraine.

James D. McMichael, Buena Vista, Va.

Forget about the United Nations, forget about NATO, forget about Congress. Let’s hear it for McDonald’s. It appears that losing McDonald’s and the “Big Mac” is what is going to teach the Russian people just how wrong Vladimir Putin’s war is.