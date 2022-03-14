The universal presumption is that if Trump runs he’ll win the GOP nomination, which would make it pointless for any prominent Republican to oppose him. If you’re Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, you’ll have to sit out the race and wait for 2028; getting trashed by Trump for a year before losing won’t get you any closer to the presidency.

But what about a serious challenge to Trump in the primaries that isn’t about winning so much as wounding him, to help the party find its way back to sanity?

That seems to be what some prominent anti-Trump Republicans are considering. The Associated Press reports that Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Reps. Liz Cheney (Wy.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) are all contemplating a run, and their allies are openly talking up the idea. Kinzinger, for instance, says there should “be a voice out there” to oppose what Trump represents.

It’s often noted that when a sitting president faces a serious primary challenge in their reelection bid, they usually lose the general election, as did Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, and George H.W. Bush. Causality runs in both directions: Not only can a president be weakened by a primary challenge, it will probably happen only if he’s weak to begin with.

In this case, Trump is essentially an incumbent, at least within his own party. But there are enough signs of vulnerability to encourage a challenge, as long as the challenger isn’t hoping to prevail in the end. Trump’s whining about being cheated in 2020 is growing increasingly pathetic, and many of the fanatical loyalists he has endorsed in the midterm elections are struggling. Trump skeptics are nothing like a majority among the party’s voters, but there are probably enough for an anti-Trump Republican to get a hearing.

What would such a candidacy mean for the 2024 campaign? For starters, it would bring out the worst in Trump. He’d spend his time in the primaries trashing his Republican opponent in the most vulgar and personal terms. Rather than making an argument for another Trump term — an argument that could win over independent voters — he’d be focused on his opponent’s disloyalty. The more cultish his campaign looks, the less it will be able to reach out to persuadable voters.

Now imagine that after such a primary campaign, Trump went on to lose the general election. Could the stage have been set for a reorientation of the Republican Party, thereby vindicating the strategy of challenging Trump?

It’s certainly possible. While today’s GOP hasn’t gone through the reevaluation most parties would after losing the White House and Congress, perhaps a second Trump loss would at last do the trick. They might collectively decide to take a new approach, turning away from Trump’s politics of hatred and toward something more inclusive and optimistic.

Or not. It’s just as possible that if Trump lost, in 2028 a candidate like DeSantis, whose politics are just as ugly and divisive as Trump’s, would become the nominee. After all, it’s not like a 2024 loss would make the party base suddenly more pragmatic and less resentful. The Trumpist base will still be the most important force within the primary electorate, and they’re unlikely to change who they are and what they’re looking for from their leaders.

But if you were a Republican like Kinzinger, Hogan, or Cheney, running for president could have a strong appeal. A presidential candidacy gives you an unmatched platform. It means people will come hear you speak, reporters will take a greater interest in you, and you’ll get more attention than you ever have. It might be the best opportunity to create a real debate within the Republican Party about what Trump has done to them and how they might recover their souls.

Those dissenting Republicans can look to previous primary campaigns for examples of how you can fail to win but still alter your party’s trajectory. Pat Buchanan’s runs in 1992 and 1996, built on nativism and opposition to free trade agreements, laid the foundation for what would become Trumpism. With his two campaigns, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) nudged the Democratic Party to the left and opened up space to debate ideas like single-payer health care that had gotten little national attention beforehand.