In our view, it is too soon to second-guess, much less abandon, the broadly successful course President Biden and his fellow democratic leaders have adopted. The key principle is to defend “every inch” of NATO territory but otherwise limit the alliance’s role to aiding Ukraine with arms, intelligence, money and humanitarian supplies — while punishing Russia. We say this even though Mr. Putin obviously meant to test the West’s “red line” by launching a devastating missile strike on a Ukrainian base about 15 miles from the border of NATO member Poland, and threatening more strikes on weapons supply lines. And we say it despite our own disappointment with Mr. Biden’s refusal to transfer combat aircraft from Poland to Ukraine.

Critics of Mr. Biden’s approach correctly argue that the West must show Russia that it will pay a heavy price, in blood and treasure, lest it attempt cross-border aggression against another country later; the critics incorrectly imply that Moscow has not been made to pay a heavy price. U.S. intelligence reports that Mr. Putin’s regime has reached out for resupply to China — against which national security adviser Jake Sullivan rightly warned Beijing — might be a sign of Russian internal disarray or even desperation. The same goes for reports that the Russian president has placed key foreign-intelligence officials under house arrest. As Russian morale deteriorates, it’s no time to risk reviving it by declaring a NATO no-fly zone or dispatching NATO ground troops into western Ukraine, thus converting Mr. Putin’s tale of a war against NATO from propaganda to reality.

It follows that, if the United States and its allies aren’t going to fight on Ukraine’s behalf, they also should not do its negotiating for it. Yet alongside the talk of greater direct NATO intervention, there is discussion of various possible settlements, in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would, say, recognize Russian control of Crimea and forswear NATO membership in return for a cease-fire and Russian recognition. To put it mildly, it is premature to bless any outcome in which Russia could commit aggression, fail on the battlefield and yet emerge with any such gains.