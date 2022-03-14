ABC News reports: “According to ABC News/Ipsos data, 70% of Americans disapprove of [President] Biden’s handling of gas prices, though even more respondents — 77% — support his proposal to ban Russian oil, even if it means paying more at the pump.” Umm. It’s hard to see how those two sentiments are consistent.

Many voters, of course, want to have their cake and eat it, too. Morning Consult’s poll found, “49% ... say the United States should sanction Russian oil and natural gas exports, compared with 28% who say that these penalties should only be imposed if they do not affect costs.” Do they really imagine it’s possible to ban Russian oil and not affect prices?

The problem of fickle voters extends well beyond gas prices. My colleague Aaron Blake recently explained the jumble of answers pollsters get when asked about a “no-fly zone.” “While Americans favored the undefined no-fly zone 40 to 30 percent ... they actually opposed shooting down Russian planes 46 to 30 percent,” he writes. “Fully 28 percent of people who say they want a no-fly zone also don’t want to shoot down Russian planes (which a no-fly zone would, in all likelihood, entail).” Well, in fairness, many members of Congress don’t understand what a no-fly zone entails, either.

Often, voters who like something the president is doing in one area decide that he’s not so bad on other, entirely unrelated topics. “Americans are warming to Biden’s handling of other issues that have faded from the news cycle due to the escalating war,” ABC News reports. “As mask and vaccine mandates wane across every state, regardless of political leanings, Biden is seeing an uptick in approval of his handling of COVID-19 to 56%, up six points from January. He’s also seen a similar bump in his handling of crime, which now stands at 40% approval.” Out of sight, out of mind?

What’s a politician or policymaker supposed to think about such head-scratching results? Maybe they shouldn’t spend much time thinking about them. Aside from serious sampling issues that pollsters have yet to resolve, it’s far from clear that voters even understand what they are asked to opine upon. (Consider how many voters have definitive views on Build Back Better and how few know what’s in it.)

Maybe we should stop expecting voters to present logical, consistent answers to complex policy choices. They like policies that work. They like presidents who look like they are leading. They conveniently forget the past when it contradicts their political preferences; consider the many Republicans who love former president Donald Trump but now dislike Vladimir Putin and admire Ukraine, whose leadership Trump tried to extort in exchange for political favors.

Rather than bemoan voters who don’t know what they want or don’t understand that what they want is not possible, presidents and lawmakers might just do what they think best. And yes, even then, they might not get credit for successes. (Seven million jobs? Yawn. Covid no longer a life-threatening pandemic? Whatever.) The constant temperature-taking of a fickle electorate doesn’t do much to guide elected officials and can easily be a hindrance if they try to follow it precisely.