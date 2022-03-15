Biden has made clear two principles that lawmakers eager to appear tougher than the White House would rather ignore. The first: We will not go to war against a nuclear power run by a desperate autocrat increasingly cut off from reality. As Biden succinctly explained last week, “Direct confrontation between NATO and Russia is World War Three, something we must strive to prevent.”

His determination that World War III would be the worst of all outcomes is one that everyone should strongly endorse. Indeed, this principle provides an answer to much of the less-than-sober queries from Congress and the White House press corps:

Why shouldn’t the United States institute a no-fly zone over Ukraine? That would entail firing on Russian planes. See: “No World War lll.”

Why shouldn’t the United States say it might send troops even if it won’t? Presidents credibility with the American people is precious. Also: “No World War III.”

So is United States abandoning Ukraine? No, we are sustaining Ukraine without getting into a shooting war with Russia.

Aren’t you letting Vladimir Putin call the shots? No, we’re making the decision not to induce a world war.

Biden’s second principle is that the United States will ratchet up pain on Russia if it escalates its war by, for example, using weapons of mass destruction. And if Russia attacks a NATO country it would be an attack against all member nations.

On this, questions from the White House press corps have bordered on self-parody:

What other things can you do to punish Russia? We’re not telling Russia.

Maybe there aren’t other measures? There are.

Then why not tell us what they are? We’re not telling Russia.

What does an attack against a NATO mean? It’s an attack on all member nations.

Does that mean we will attack Russia? It means it is an attack on all.

Doesn’t the failure to deter Putin show sanctions won’t work? No. The accumulated pressure, we think, will have an effect.

So you’ve failed? No. We never guaranteed it would work to prevent an invasion. The accumulated pressure, we think, will have an effect.

If you think this is an exaggeration of the sort of questions reporters ask, watch the daily briefings. They are eye-openers.

There are reasonable debates over judgment calls, such as whether the United States should allow fighter planes for Ukraine to take off from NATO bases. Refusal to do so doesn’t mean the administration is “weak” — it means it is making a cost-benefit analysis.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby explained the decision last week: “We assess that adding aircraft to the Ukrainian inventory is not likely to significantly change the effectiveness of the Ukrainian Air Force relative to Russian capabilities. Therefore, we believe that the gain from transferring those MiG-29s is low.” Gen. Tod D. Wolters, commander of the U.S. European Command, later reinforced that message, arguing that the most effective weapons that Ukraine needs are antitank and antiaircraft weapons.

Lawmakers have every right in their oversight capacity to question the Pentagon about that judgment. But it’s not an unreasonable assessment or a sign of timidity. These are the sort of real-world decisions we expect civilian and military leaders to carefully consider. Unlike reporters or lawmakers, they don’t have the luxury of beating their breasts and making inflammatory declarations without the benefit of battlefield intelligence.

Tom Nichols, who taught at the U.S. Naval War College, has some wise counsel in the Atlantic: “Every measure of our outrage is natural, as are the calls for action,” he wrote. “But emotions should never dictate policy. As President Joe Biden emphasized in his State of the Union address, we must do all we can to aid the Ukrainian resistance and to fortify NATO, but we cannot become involved in military operations in Ukraine.”

