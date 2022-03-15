All of the above vindicates the diplomatic stance of the United States and its allies, which has emphasized that Russia’s war poses a “serious threat to the rules-based international order,” in the words of a Feb. 24 Group of Seven statement.

Paradoxically — and worryingly — it might also vindicate Chinese diplomacy, which has tried for decades to deny international recognition to the most likely next target of aggression: Taiwan.

If a Chinese invasion force did cross the Taiwan Strait, it would land not on a U.N. member but an ex-U.N. member: The Republic of China, as Taiwan is formally known, was expelled and replaced by the People’s Republic in October 1971. Today, only 13 small countries, plus the Holy See, still afford Taiwan full diplomatic recognition.

China can, and probably will, argue that it is merely moving forces within the borders of a single state, of which Taiwan is a wayward province and the government in Beijing is the “only lawful representative,” according to a U.N. resolution.

With an eye to that eventuality, Beijing has energetically policed Taiwan’s participation in international life, from the undeniably consequential (vetoing membership in the World Health Organization) to the seemingly trivial (pressuring John Cena, an American pro wrestler and actor, to apologize for offhandedly calling Taiwan a “country”).

On the merits, China’s claim to Taiwan is murky at best. The last time a Beijing-based Chinese government ruled it directly was 1895, during the Qing dynasty. Japan colonized it from that year through World War II, and Chiang Kai-shek’s U.S.-backed Kuomintang forces retreated to the island after losing China’s civil war to Mao Zedong’s Communists in 1949. One-party Kuomintang rule gave way to democracy in 1988; by now the vast majority of Taiwan’s 23.4 million people consider it a separate democratic country.

Great-power politics has proved more relevant to Taiwan’s fate than any historical chain of custody. China has steadily advanced its position — with U.S. acquiescence. Washington spent half a century, beginning with President Richard M. Nixon’s breakthrough visit to Beijing in 1972, fudging the Taiwan issue. It recognized the People’s Republic and courted it for geopolitical and economic purposes, while maintaining only unofficial ties with Taiwan, but trading with it and arming it as a hedge against possible Chinese invasion.

All of it seemed like a good idea at the time — and it was. Nixon was smart to engage Beijing as a counterweight to the Soviet Union, as were his Cold War-era successors. After the Cold War, and despite China’s crushing of pro-democracy protests at Tiananmen Square in 1989, there was hope that economic engagement with China could temper its domestic and international behavior, and that it would remain too economically interdependent with Taiwan — and too weak, militarily — to attack it.

Yet here we are, in 2022, with U.S.-China relations having soured, Chinese President Xi Jinping having declared “the historical task of the complete reunification of the motherland must be fulfilled, and will definitely be fulfilled” — and Taiwan’s international legal standing having been sacrificed.

The war in Ukraine could make China rethink invading Taiwan, since it demonstrated how fiercely people sometimes resist when an aggressor seeks to dominate them under the banner of national “reunification.” Xi’s prewar announcement of a “no limits” friendship with Putin, and China’s subsequent refusal to condemn Putin’s war, render it guilty by association in a conflict that contradicts China’s professed commitment to “mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Yet for Beijing, the main point of those slogans is to justify its claim to Taiwan; the war in Ukraine does not change that. “It does not make sense for people to emphasize the principle of sovereignty on Ukraine while hurting China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity on Taiwan,” Beijing’s ambassador to Washington protests in a Post op-ed Tuesday.

Important as it is for the United States, and its allies, to stand up for democracy in Ukraine, their position is immeasurably strengthened because what they are resisting is also an attempt to redraw internationally recognized boundaries by force.