The American Bar Association, which rates nominees for judgeships and the Supreme Court via the Standing Committee of the Federal Judiciary, rated Judge Thomas “qualified.” Twelve members voted him “qualified,” two voted “not qualified,” and one member abstained. No one voted him “well qualified.” Hardly what you would want or expect for someone nominated to be a Supreme Court justice. The ratings, however, were a realistic assessment of Judge Thomas’s exceedingly thin qualifications for the position.
Such is not the case for Judge Jackson, who has yet to be rated by the ABA for her current nomination but whose qualifications are unassailable. Anything less than a unanimous vote of “well qualified” for the position would be an insult.
Cortez Austin, Upper Marlboro