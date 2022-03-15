A recap: The Texas law outlawed almost all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they’re pregnant. This is plainly unconstitutional; the Supreme Court has repeatedly held that women have the right to an abortion before viability, and even abortion opponents don’t claim that a six-week-old fetus is viable.

To evade the courts, the law put enforcement in the hands of private vigilantes, allowing anyone to sue abortion providers, or anyone who even helped a woman get an abortion. In a shocking move, the Supreme Court allowed the Texas law to stand, potentially for years, while it and other abortion laws are adjudicated by the courts.

Conservatives fully understand the implications of this. When the Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the Texas law last November, Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh noted that if it law stands, states could restrict all kinds of constitutional rights by putting enforcement in the hands of vigilantes instead of the government. “It could be free speech rights,” he said. “It could be free exercise of religion rights. It could be Second Amendment rights, if this position is accepted here.”

In theory, that’s true. But in practice, it could turn out that only Republicans are willing to avail themselves of this vigilante tactic, now that the Supreme Court has opened this door by letting the Texas law be implemented.

Since then, Republicans in a dozen states have introduced unconstitutional abortion bans enforced by private vigilantes. Idaho just became the first state to pass one; the legislation banning abortions after six weeks is now headed to the governor’s desk.

Idaho’s law is slightly more limited than the one in Texas; it only allows suits against abortion providers, and only by people related to the fetus. Still, when a Democrat in the Texas House asked the bill’s sponsor if a rapist’s brother could sue over his brother’s victim’s abortion, the sponsor admitted he could.

So have Democratic states passed a deluge of laws modeled on the Texas law, using vigilante provisions to attack the gun industry or other opponents of liberals?

No, they haven’t.

The Post has identified 35 bills with vigilante provisions that had been introduced in state legislatures as of last month, some by Republicans and some by Democrats. But so far there has been no wave of vigilante laws signed by Democratic governors.

With a good deal of fanfare, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) recently endorsed legislation allowing people to sue gun manufacturers and sellers for the harm their products do. Right now the legislation is in committee.

Is it going to become law? It might. And maybe if California does it, other liberal states will follow (there was a similar bill introduced in Illinois). But no one will be surprised if those bills sink into the limbo where most legislation resides and disappear.

And the typical Democratic legislator will probably tell you there are more pressing problems at hand. Their states already have fairly strict gun laws, and they have economic, educational, and environmental challenges to confront, among others. Governing is complicated, and if you’re serious about it, there’s only so much time you can spend on making a point.

Republican state legislators, on the other hand, tend not to be particularly serious about governing, so they can devote all their energy to things like restricting women’s reproductive rights. And smashing through norms and breaking rules has become part of what it means to be a Republican.

It’s how you show your supporters you’re committed to the conservative cause. If you say “I’d like to ban all abortions, but we can’t until the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade,” that marks you as a squish. After all, didn’t the court give you the go-ahead by not putting a hold on the Texas law?

That’s hardly all. On subject after subject, Republicans in the states are going farther than anyone imagined just a short time ago, whether it’s attacking the families of trans kids, banning books, or eliminating any and all gun restrictions. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine just signed a law making his the eighth state just since 2021 to remove permitting requirements for concealed weapons after Alabama passed a similar law last week — no training, no background check, no license required.