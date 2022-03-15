They should consider their full range of options. Each would face an uphill climb, to put it mildly, in a party in which supermajorities refuse to admit Trump lost in 2020, insist voting should be more arduous, and think Trump did a bang-up job on covid-19 (and everything else).

The trio of dissenters would be well-advised to keep several factors in mind. First, it would be a mistake to run purely as an alternative to Trump. The point is not only to snuff out his chance to return to the White House but also to prevent someone just as mendacious from assuming the 2024 mantle. It does the party and the country no good if the GOP swaps Trump for, say, Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis (a Jan. 6 denier, race baiter, persecutor of gay kids, architect of voting subversion bills, covid conspiratorialist and Trump sound-alike when it comes to tolerating extremists).

In other words, the goal should be to triumph over MAGA politics — its infatuation with conspiracy theories; its contempt for medicine; its reliance on made-up cultural wedge issues and racist nostalgia; its misogynistic outlook; and its anti-democratic bent (including normalization of violence). That means running even if Trump does not, and it means defining an alternative to the MAGA mind-set.

Second, anti-Trump Republicans must define what they are for. The three candidates have stark differences on policy and ideology regarding everything from green energy to abortion. Trump was able to capture the GOP in part because anti-government animus and tax cuts for the rich aren’t popular even with the base. Indeed, Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the chief of the National Republican Senatorial Committee who recently laid out his own agenda for the party, just discovered how unpopular sunsetting Medicare and shifting the tax burden to poorer people can be. Clearly, returning to the pre-Trump playbook is a nonstarter, so what do Trump’s critics support? Are Republicans still fixated on repealing Obamacare, as Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) recently suggested?

Third, the anti-Trump contenders will at some point need to narrow to one candidate (ideally before the first primary) to avoid slicing up what is already a minority of the GOP primary electorate. If not explicitly, they should informally vow to support the strongest of the three. Figuring out who that would be before voting begins can be dicey, but the presidential primary field often narrows naturally before the first vote is cast based on polling, endorsements and money.

None of the anti-Trump Republicans should say that Trump is horrible, unfit and dangerous but that they’ll support him if he is the nominee. That muddled and morally dishonest formulation would negate the rationale for their campaigns. And that, in turn, raises the problem: What do they do if Trump is the nominee?

The obvious answer, however awkward in a Republican primary, is that one of them would run as an independent or as the nominee of a new, center-right party. With sore-loser rules that prevent failed party nominees from later running as independents in many states, they would be well-advised to have a party apparatus in place if needed.

They’ll also need to answer the conservative complaint that they’ll split the vote and allow the Democrat to prevail. The right answer to that is: “Darn right. Biden — or whichever Democrat — is infinitely better than Trump.” That, however, might not be a popular response among the voters they are courting who have imbibed the hysteria that Democrats will destroy Western civilization as we know it.