Abrams is on a statewide tour that is effectively a kickoff for her second run for governor. I’m mostly excited about a second Abrams candidacy — but with some reservations.

Let me start with the reservations. I hadn’t heard much about Abrams before 2017. But her first gubernatorial campaign left me, like many around the country, extremely impressed. And then I watched over the next three years as roles Abrams would have been great at passed by, either because she declined them or others were chosen: The late congressman John Lewis’s (D-Ga.) House seat. The two U.S. Senate seats Jon Ossoff and Raphael G. Warnock ended up winning. The vice presidency. The chair of the Democratic National Committee. Top jobs in the Biden White House and Cabinet. The Supreme Court slot that President Biden had said would go to a Black woman.

Abrams has indicated interest in only three roles: governor, vice president and president, and I respect her for sticking to her goals. But now she is running for governor again in a year that is likely to be difficult for Democratic candidates. She could run a perfect campaign and still lose by a significantly larger margin than the 1.4 percentage points she lost by four years ago. And having two losses on her record and no permanent job in politics could make it harder for Abrams to remain a major national figure.

But I’m getting excited for a second Abrams campaign anyway. No matter the odds, the United States needs its best politicians running against an increasingly radical Republican Party waging war on Black and LGBTQ people, teachers, universities, and, most important, core democratic values. A strong Democratic campaign is particularly important in Georgia, where gerrymandering, combined with Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s narrow defeat of Abrams in 2018, has resulted in the state adopting ultra-conservative policies even though about half of voters support Democratic candidates.

And Abrams is one of the United States’s best politicians. As a top Democrat in Georgia’s state legislature from 2011-2017, she was a key architect of the party’s shift there from focusing largely on White swing voters to also trying to increase turnout among the state’s growing population of younger voters, transplants from other states and people of color. The fruits of this approach were borne out when Biden, Ossoff and Warnock won in 2020 despite getting less than 30 percent of the state’s White vote.

In 2018, even though Abrams had bided her time and laid the groundwork to be the party’s candidate for governor, many influential Georgia Democratic officials embraced a less-experienced White woman named Stacey Evans instead, all but announcing that they didn’t think Abrams should be the nominee because of her race. When she steamrolled Evans in the primary, Abrams left no doubts about her electoral chops.

Her 2018 fortitude itself was a rejection of the white appeasement politics practiced by the Democratic Party, which often shunts aside both candidates of color and racial issues. But that’s not the only way she rejects that style of politics. Abrams helped to recruit Warnock, an unorthodox, first-time candidate who has turned out to be an excellent politician and senator. She has been a forceful voice in condemning the efforts by Republicans in Georgia and around the country to make it harder for Black people and other Democratic-leaning groups to vote, casting aside the conventional wisdom that aspiring Black Democratic politicians have to shy away from racial issues. And she doesn’t speak out only on Black causes — she’s unabashedly pro-abortion rights, pro-LGBTQ rights and pro-immigrant as well.

But Abrams doesn’t just shoot from the hip. She appears well-versed on basically every policy area, foreign and domestic. And she gets the politics too. The New York Times’s Astead W. Herndon captured in a piece in January how both center-left and more left-wing Democrats want to claim Abrams. That’s because Abrams has smartly navigated the party’s internal tensions. Abrams talks about expanding Medicaid but doesn’t bash Medicare-for-all. She emphasizes the importance of law enforcement while calling for police reforms. She doesn’t use the slogan “defund the police,” but isn’t obsessed with attacking those who do. She pushes the Democrats to increase turnout among young voters and voters of color in particular, but also works to win over some swing voters.

Showing that political wisdom, Abrams isn’t running the campaign as she did in 2018, when she positioned herself as part of the multicultural resistance to a Trump-ified GOP. Now she is emphasizing how Democrats are improving people’s day-to-day lives. That means touting various Biden administration policies, but also the work Abrams has done herself through her nonprofit organization to pay off medical debt for more than 100,000 people and help get coronavirus vaccines to people in rural Georgia.

“I did the work, and now I want the job, “ Abrams said Monday night.

Her political skills don’t guarantee a victory — at all. Biden, Ossoff and Warnock all won by less than 3 percentage points in the 2020 cycle, so even a small shift to the right by Georgia voters would likely doom Abrams and Warnock, who is also on the ballot this November. Former senator David Perdue is taking on Kemp in a May 24 Republican primary, and Perdue has the backing of Trump. But I don’t think intra-GOP war will help Abrams that much. Republicans will have plenty of time to unify around beating Abrams, who as hero of the left should provide great motivation for them.