The justification for the change is straightforward: There’s a war on, and when soldiers and civilians alike are dying on the battlefield, expressing support for one side’s victory implies an endorsement of killing the other. Usually, Facebook’s rules prohibit attacks based on protected characteristics, which include nationality. But in this case, one nation is attacking another, and to deprive people of the ability to stand up against an invader would be to prevent them from meaningfully participating in the public discourse. A carveout — still prohibiting specific threats or other calls likely to cause physical harm — would seem to be in line with Meta’s long-standing commitment to free speech. Except that this carveout applies only to pro-Ukraine, and not pro-Russian, sentiment.

Pressed on the point, Meta explained that it doesn’t want to punish posts from “ordinary Ukrainians expressing their resistance and fury at the invading military forces.” Meta suggests the same reasoning would govern other conflicts: When there’s a visible aggressor whose actions have been condemned by the international community, it’s the victims who deserve some leeway when they’re speaking out against silencing and slaughter.

Such a standard is easier to apply in a conflict as unambiguous in its ethical implications as Russia’s attack on Ukraine than it might be in the future. No doubt future situations will require more clarity about the official terms of service and principles that inform them than Meta offered in this case.