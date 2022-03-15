Jewish life until the Russian invasion was a vibrant mosaic offering myriad programs to meet the growing religious, cultural and educational needs of the community. There was a social welfare network that took care of the those in need. What took decades to build is being destroyed in a matter of weeks by the Russian military. At the same time, as Russia continues its war against Ukraine, it perpetuates the false narrative that it is trying to “denazify” Ukraine. There is no legitimacy or justification to this argument, as best detailed in the article.
What will be the final outcome remains unknown, but what is known is Ukraine was making progress in addressing its past and embracing its Jewish minority is now having to fight for its very survival.
Our community continues to stand with Ukraine.
Mark B. Levin, Washington
The writer is executive vice chairman and chief executive of the National Coalition Supporting Eurasian Jewry.
Alyssa Rosenberg was right to note in her March 12 op-ed, “Two questions to ask before joining the culture war on Russia,” that the best response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is not a culture war against all things Russian. Many of the Ukrainian refugees fleeing and Ukrainian soldiers fighting against the invasion speak Russian as their first language. How can we tell? Listen to the video clips shown on the news. A man walking through the maternity hospital hit in Mariupol is speaking Russian into his smartphone and calling out in Russian to see if there are any survivors are among the rubble. There is a YouTube video circulating widely showing a little girl inside a bomb shelter with a Ukrainian flag on the wall singing “Let It Go.” She is singing in Russian. The Russian refrain in that song is “ni boyuc” or “I am not afraid.” This war is not about language or culture.
Glenn Williamson, Washington
As a Hungarian freedom fighter from 1956, I fought against the Russian invasion of Budapest. The Russians inflicted terrible damage to the city, and thousands of civilians died. What the Russians are doing in Ukraine is similar to what happened in Hungary. I admire and support the Ukrainians who are resisting the onslaught against their country. Obviously, history repeats itself.
Leslie L. Megyeri, Washington