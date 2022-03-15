Already, members of the Virginia General Assembly have been embarrassed by reports of the original, over-the-top sweetheart deal they were prepared to grant Mr. Snyder for a stadium to which the team intends to move in 2027. Versions of that measure would have diverted potentially unlimited amounts of tax dollars generated by the project — not just a stadium but also restaurants, office space, a concert venue and hotels — to pay off debt used to build it.

Most businesses receive no such tax breaks, and in this case the scale of the giveaway in the initial legislation was staggering. As reported by The Post’s Laura Vozzella, the state Senate’s bill would have empowered the stadium authority to borrow money indefinitely to pay for construction, expansion and maintenance. (A similar bill in the House of Delegates set a 20-year limit on the borrowing.)

It was initially reported that some $1 billion in potential state tax revenue would have underwritten Mr. Snyder’s grand plans, thereby preventing the state from using those funds for public safety, mental health services, new roads or other uses. In fact, there was no firm ceiling on the funding; it could have been twice that amount or more.

Evidently alarmed by the pushback — including a bill introduced in Congress to target such public charity for billionaire team owners — lawmakers in Richmond retreated. They rewrote the legislation to set a $350 million limit on Mr. Snyder’s public funds bonanza — although the Senate bill retains juicy bits that do not appear in the House draft, such as allowing the Commanders to keep whatever windfall they receive from stadium naming rights, with no cut for the state.

Mr. Snyder would put up some $2 billion of his own funds toward the project. Still, why should he, one of the richest individuals in the United States, be treated to such a tax picnic? Some other NFL owners have received no such handouts.

The Commanders say the stadium and surrounding development would generate hundreds of millions of dollars over time for the state and localities. Maybe, maybe not. Either way, it’s hard to think of a less deserving recipient than Mr. Snyder, who is not exactly an exemplary team owner. He is the focus of inquiries both by Congress and the NFL arising from accusations of sexual harassment. In interviews with The Post, more than 100 current and former team employees have accused him of presiding over an organization in which women were exploited and marginalized.