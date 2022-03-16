But change may be on the horizon, thanks to a bipartisan effort to rectify burn pit injuries and recognize that those who served our country should not have to bear the burden of proving they deserve health care.

This month, the House passed a sweeping, bipartisan bill that would expand health-care eligibility for veterans exposed to burn pits during their service. The bill, supported by all Democrats and 34 Republicans, would guarantee that veterans with 23 health conditions — such as cancer, chronic bronchiolitis and emphysema — no longer have to prove that their illnesses were the result of their military service to gain access to benefits. The bill would be a significant investment in the health of veterans, amounting to more than $300 billion over a decade.

The House bill still has a difficult road to becoming law. Critics say it costs too much and fear that it could put stress on the already strained Veterans Health Administration. But even those critics still generally support action on the issue. Some point to the much narrower bill the Senate unanimously passed last month that would increase availability of toxic exposure screening and double the amount of time that veterans can receive VA health care after discharge, from five to 10 years.

Reconciling those two approaches will be difficult, but the momentum to address the problem is encouraging. President Biden, who has said he believes burn pits might have contributed to the death of his son Beau of cancer, traveled last week promoting the issue. Even if legislation fails to reach Mr. Biden’s desk, his administration has signaled that it will seek to expand eligibility for benefits to burn pit victims in the next year. Though legislation would be better, the prospect of administration action is good news for veterans, who have long struggled to draw attention to their health-care needs.

