Because Mr. Biden and the Democrats pushed through the relief package, we have the strongest economic recovery in history. Imagine the stagflation we would be experiencing now had Democrats not taken such action. Monetary policy is driven by the Federal Reserve. Mr. Biden and the Democrats are limited in what they can do to combat inflation, but they can soften the impact for consumers through relief, use policy to untangle and boost the supply chain, and call out any corporations that are not simply passing on costs but rather engaging in price gouging.