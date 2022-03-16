These industry practices are compromising hard-won, lifesaving reductions in youth vaping and other tobacco use. That’s why it’s so encouraging that Congress is finally granted the Food and Drug Administration the long-overdue authority to regulate vaping products regardless of whether the nicotine is naturally or synthetically derived. After all we’ve learned about the risks of vaping to youths, we can’t afford further delay in enforcing restrictions on the sale of flavored vapes of any kind by companies disingenuously touting claims of “tobacco-free” products purportedly sold to benefit adult users only.