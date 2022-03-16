Until the budget is settled — and, chances are, it might only take a brief amount of time to close the gaps between the Republican House, the Democratic Senate and Fox News regular Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) — the most important grade is incomplete.

The incomplete grade can also be applied to the new governor’s agenda. Yes, Youngkin made early waves, using executive orders to pay off his campaign promises to end school mask mandates and block teaching of critical race theory and “inherently divisive concepts.”

But legislative efforts to codify the last item failed in the Senate. A lot of Republican legislative items failed in the Senate. From loosening restrictions on guns to abortion bans and rolling back the minimum wage or reimposing a photo identification requirement to vote, the House GOP ran into a blue brick wall, of which Democrats are unpardonably proud.

A solid A, then, to Democrats for holding their ground and, not that either side will ever admit it, saving Republicans from their own worst instincts.

Another of Youngkin’s big items — cutting taxes — is incomplete, too. The House and Senate agreed to end the state’s 1.5 percent share of the tax on groceries. But the Youngkin proposal was to end it entirely — all 2.5 percent.

The House agreed. The Senate allowed the 1 percent local portion of the tax to survive. Similarly, the House approved Youngkin’s idea to double the standard deduction for state income taxes. The Senate wants to study it some more.

What no one wants to discuss: Indexing the state’s tax rates, which haven’t been changed since 1990. After all, what better way to cushion the blow to state spending than letting inflation do the dirty work of raising taxes — without anyone having to vote for it.

Hmmm. Let’s change the tax cut grade then to incomplete, tending strongly toward fail.

There are a few more fails to go around. A big red “F” already tags the strong bipartisan effort to put Virginia taxpayers in the stadium-building business with Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder.

Though the House and Senate have to iron out just how much taxpayer-funded swag they want to include in the final proposal, one very good thing has come of this entire tawdry exercise: It reminded us that the General Assembly is quite comfortable handing out welfare to corporations, the well-heeled and the powerful.

And as for that other unfinished item in Virginia politics: the lawsuit over the constitutionality of the 2021 House of Delegates elections? It’s heading back to the district court, which will decide whether the plaintiff, Paul Goldman, has standing to sue.

As Goldman rightly noted, it’s a great time for “the people who have just been sending me good luck [to] join my case. There’s nothing to stop them.”

Exactly. The burden is now on those groups — including the ACLU, the League of Women Voters and the Virginia NAACP — to do more than issue news releases and finally get into the courtroom.

And as for Attorney General Jason Miyares (R), whose office insists it will continue to fight this lawsuit?

That gets an “F” — on the merits and the politics. And there’s an extra demerit for Miyares for continuing to fight ex-attorney general Mark R. Herring’s (D) deeply cynical “run out the clock” strategy.