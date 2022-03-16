Those borders can make a big difference, because state laws range widely when it comes to reproductive and transgender care, from punitive to protective. “At least we live in New York,” I told my teenage daughter, when it became clear the Supreme Court was poised to strike down or weaken the protections of Roe v. Wade. Ours is one of 15 states (plus the District of Columbia) that explicitly protects the right to an abortion.

But, I promised her, even if we lived in a state likely to ban abortion, “We’d just travel if we had to.”

That’s right, “we.” When I picture my daughter needing an abortion, I picture myself helping her get one, just as I helped her get antibiotics when she had Lyme disease, just as I schedule her physicals and her coronavirus vaccinations.

Parents help their children get health care. Sometimes getting health care means traveling.

Since the Texas Heartbeat Act, a near-total abortion ban, took effect in September, for example, the number of Texans seeking abortion in neighboring states — often traveling hundreds of miles to do so — has increased at least tenfold. Losing the protection of Roe v. Wade will make such treks common for residents of 26 states.

Imagine everything those extra miles cost: time at work or in school or taking care of children, money for child care, travel, lodging.

Then imagine something even worse than forcing people to become health-care refugees: making it a crime to help them.

Amendments to several bills before the Missouri legislature would make it illegal to help a resident obtain an abortion “regardless of where the abortion is or will be performed.”

Missouri state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman (R) proposed the measure because she was frustrated that other states’ laws hampered “the ability to protect the unborn” in Missouri — and also, I presume, that Missourians, as Americans, are free to travel to other states.

What kind of help would be a crime? Anything from “offering or knowingly providing transportation” to “providing money” for an abortion to “providing Internet service” (my incredulous italics) “that allows Missouri residents to access any website” that “encourages or facilitates efforts to obtain elective abortions.” The provision will be enforced by “private civil actions” — i.e., the vigilante lawsuit strategy that Texas is using to enforce its almost-ban of abortion.

That means if I lived in Missouri, my daughter needed an abortion, and I helped her the ways parents always help — researching options, making appointments, driving, paying — I would be breaking the law, no matter that the abortion was legal in Kansas or Illinois or wherever we had to go.

As a parent who is driven and, I believe, duty-bound to help my children when they are in crisis, I find that horrifying.

Meanwhile, the Idaho House just passed a bill that would not only ban gender-affirming care for transgender children but also would prevent parents from helping their children get that care in another state. “Whoever knowingly removes or causes, permits or facilitates the removal of a child from this state” for such medical interventions as puberty-blocking medications “shall be guilty of a felony and shall be imprisoned in the state prison for a term of not more than life.”

Life imprisonment for the crime of trying to save your child’s life. A recent study finds that gender-affirming care is associated with a 73 percent reduction in suicidality. Idaho would put you in jail for driving to Oregon to help your suffering child.

Idaho state law, it bears mentioning, affirms that “the interests of the parents include the high duty and right to nurture and direct their children’s destiny,” so much so that last year legislators passed a new subsection to make it clear that no emergency order could be construed as “justification to interfere with parental rights.” In other words, the state can’t force parents to get their children vaccinated. But soon it might be able to force them to stand helpless as their trans children suffer.

I honestly don’t know what I’d do in that situation. Leave my home and my community for good? Break the law and risk being taken from my children?

We can hope the Missouri and Idaho legislatures won’t let it go that far. Or that if they do, the Supreme Court will step in to protect state sovereignty even as it declines to protect reproductive rights.