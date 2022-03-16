Now, the state’s reelected chief minister from the BJP, Yogi Adityanath — the abrasive, right-wing Hindutva mascot once thought of as fringe by the BJP itself — is being spoken of as a possible successor to Modi. But the election essentially reaffirms the prime minister’s Teflon hold over the polity.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Since the results, in something akin to Hillary Clinton’s characterization of Trump voters as a “basket of deplorables,” certain liberal critics have suggested that the Indian voting population is transforming into an ugly, Muslim-hating entity. Not only is this a caricature, it is also a lazy abdication by the opposition of its democratic duty to perform better. Hand-wringing and supercilious judgments of the electorate are just excuses for failure.

The denialism ignores the complex combination of factors that ensure Modi keeps winning elections — not least that Indian voters see no viable national alternative to the BJP.

Of course Hindutva is a key ingredient of the Modi mix. But many other factors spice up the secret sauce. The prime minister’s anti-elite positioning has its pulse on the national zeitgeist. The personality cult that has grown around him — his background rising from hardship and penury, his reputation for being a risk-taker and his profile as a single man whose existence is consumed by public life — is an example of how a good narrative can carry the plot.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Then there’s the welding of nationalism with welfarism. Free rations with photos of Modi and Adityanath on sacks of oils and grains proved inevitably popular. Though the intelligentsia objected to policy being personalized in this manner, it was an effective and easy way to stay in the minds of voters.

Above all, the ruling party’s mistakes have been forgiven likely because voters don’t see a party or leader who would have handled recent national crises any better than Modi.

The Indian National Congress is the weakest link. The BJP has overperformed whenever it has gone head-to-head with the party, which was once a movement led by the country’s freedom fighters.

Story continues below advertisement

The Congress Party’s response is especially illustrative of why it does not deserve to win. Despite a series of defeats, it has not had a full-time organizational head since 2019, when then-party leader Rahul Gandhi stepped down and his mother, previous leader Sonia Gandhi, became interim chief. The Gandhi family — related to India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru — neither takes responsibility nor gets out of the way, presiding over the free fall with entitlement and arrogance. Sonia Gandhi and her two children remain paranoid, snobbish and suspicious of anyone but a cabal of sycophantic advisers. At a 4½-hour post-mortem to discuss the results, the Gandhis reportedly offered to “sacrifice” their roles if the party so wished. What should have been a Darwinian principle of “perform or perish” has been distorted into some sort of altruistic virtue.

Advertisement

While Modi and his lieutenants believe no election is too small to ignore, the Gandhis are known for their regular vacations and down time. This might well conform to a millennial idea of a more balanced lifestyle but does not reconcile with professions such as politics that are relentless and 24/7.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav, Adityanath’s principal challenger in Uttar Pradesh, received his best-ever vote share after the very democratic process that is being lamented by liberals. Though it was not good enough to do much more than place speed bumbs in the path of the BJP juggernaut, Yadav was able to achieve a dramatic increase in vote share and seats with six months of concerted mobilization.

Story continues below advertisement

As pundits try to make sense of the fact that voters even overlooked the mass graves of bodies abandoned along river banks in Uttar Pradesh during the covid-19 wave last year, it’s important to remember that no significant opposition politician seized that moment — or any other during the two-year crisis — to work among those who were suffering. We do not know how much better Yadav might have performed had he, for instance, undertaken a journey across the state at the height of the covid-19 wave. Yadav fought hard, but it was still only a conventional, last-mile battle.