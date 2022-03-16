However, Raskin is wrong about another big thing: her oft-stated belief that economic regulators should play a bigger role in that fight. Raskin withdrew her name from consideration to be the Fed’s top bank regulator on Tuesday, which freed the Biden administration to do what it should have done in the first place: nominate someone who will keep their focus on stabilizing banks.

To give Raskin and similar advocates their due, they argue that stabilizing the banks requires stabilizing the climate. And of course regulators should make sure that climate change doesn’t trigger a systemic banking crisis — just as they should make sure that the banking system is reasonably capable of surviving unexpected wars in Ukraine, or asteroid strikes.

Yet it’s far from obvious that climate change actually presents a serious systemic risk to the banking system. Oh, supporters of this approach can cite myriad economic costs of climate change, from property losses to wildfires, to a potentially catastrophic decline in the value of fossil fuel assets as we find alternatives. The banking industry is exposed to those risks, because the banking industry is exposed to just about anything that happens in the economy.

Yet it’s hard to sketch out a scenario in which the financial system is brought to its knees by a switch to cold fusion. Banks concentrated in Texas and North Dakota might well end up with a bunch of bad loans, but the banking system needs to be robust enough to withstand those sorts of regional shocks, whatever their cause. Nor is a decades-long ramp-up in the number of wildfires and hurricanes going to throw the system into a 2009-like tizzy; insurance and loans will undoubtedly become more expensive in those areas, but that’s not the kind of fast-moving, unrecognized risk that can topple the whole system.

All of which raises suspicions that talk about banking stability is really cover for a broader ideological project. Recall that in 2020, Raskin wrote an op-ed for the New York Times opposing pandemic relief funds for fossil fuel companies, calling them “a risky investment in the past.”

Now, the oil and gas industry directly employs nearly half a million people — 2 million if you add in such ancillary businesses as drilling equipment. Raskin was essentially advocating that in the middle of the biggest global crisis in decades, the U.S. government should have actually made the economic shock worse rather than support high-emissions energy firms. Which raises questions about what her priorities would be in the next crisis.

Raskin’s supporters might well retort that in the long term, climate change is more dangerous than short-term economic shocks. Heck, I might even agree. But that’s not a good argument for running climate policy through economic regulators; what’s needed is direct investment in infrastructure, research and development, and regulatory reforms to make it easier for the private sector to build things such as electric vehicle charging stations. None of which is the purview of the Fed.

Climate advocates want to hand the job to central bankers not because that’s the best agency for the job but because central banks are relatively insulated from democratic pressure. And it’s voters, not corrupt politicians or dastardly oil lobbyists, who are the main obstacle to faster action on climate change. Oh, they tell pollsters they’re very concerned — then add that they don’t want to spend any significant sum to address the issue. Congress inevitably capitulates to those political realities.

However, thanks largely to educational polarization, progressives have amassed considerable power over a number of institutions that aren’t directly answerable to voters. Those institutions, in turn, have accumulated decades of authority, and credibility, that they are now being urged to spend on a variety of causes: Witness Disney’s belated protest of Florida’s parental rights law, or my own information industry’s headlong rush into “moral clarity.” The Federal Reserve is only the latest target.