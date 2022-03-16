Brady joins a bevy of other would-be has-beens refusing to say goodbye. Some are decidedly past their prime, and some, like the former New England Patriot, not yet fully deflated. But in any case, their stubbornness tests how the rest of us feel about the passage of time.

Despite his reputation as a repeat record-setter, Brady is far from the first sportsman to say farewell and then never mind. Michael Jordan retired from basketball three times, only one of which stuck. His too-cool statement announcing his initial return became as legendary as his vertical jump: “I’m back.”

Tiger Woods declared in 2015 that he would “step away from the game I love”; the now 15-time major winner moseyed over to golf again in due course, and even after a grisly car crash last year interrupted another of his seemingly constant “comebacks,” he insists he’ll still play a professional 18 here and there.

Of course, these are athletic greats are conditioned physically to play as hard as they possibly can for as long as they possibly can — and primed mentally, by extension, to compete until they really and truly can’t anymore. The refusal to leave looks a lot like the refusal to lose, as long as there’s a road ahead of touchdowns, or triple doubles, or more tangible trophies.

Or full houses! You can’t overstay your welcome, as it turns out, in Las Vegas. Cher, queen of aging performers, has haunted Caesars Palace and other spots on the Strip for more than a decade; artists residencies have similarly allowed Celine Dion’s heart to go on, and on, and on. Often preceding these stints is a farewell tour — or two, or four, each return neatly resembling Brady’s reentry onto his own stage.

The point isn’t that the fruits of these eternal labors aren’t palatable. Sometimes they’re good, and sometimes they’re not. The point, mostly, is that people have trouble letting go — and we plebeians watching them are split between hurrying them out the door and grabbing their sleeves so they won’t leave.

To better understand why, it helps to look to another realm famously full of nonretirees: politics. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was forced to give up the gavel when the GOP last took the House of Representatives in 2010; her determination to grasp it again after her party regained the majority in 2018 was basically a Brady-style unretirement.

So many voters assumed 88-year-old Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) would yield his seat to younger hopefuls that his decision to run this coming fall also feels like he’s taking something back. Across the aisle, the same goes for 88-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).

The hullabaloo over the Supreme Court — would Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg retire before she died? No. Would Stephen G. Breyer? Yes! — is most clarifying of all. The old guard needed to march out, one contingent argued, because not to do so would prevent progress for the foreseeable future by solidifying a conservative judiciary. Meanwhile, the justices that made up that old guard and their supporters argued that their work wasn’t done and that making way for a whippersnapper would prevent them from making progress in the now.

We all have trouble moving on. Naturally, the occupants of such prominent roles, in sports, music, lawmaking and more have it extra hard. They have defined their industries, and to exit would be to watch things change without them, often not in the ways they wish. Mostly, though, it means admitting they’re not what they once were.

Maybe it’s this admission that inspires those of us who don’t want our quarterbacks to put down the pigskin, or our singers and actors to disappear from the stage and screen, or our legislators and judges to let someone else lead at last. The people aging along with them watched their rookie years on the gridiron or in government. If they stand still, time stands still, too. If they show they can leave and come back, all the better. The rising generation eager for these folks to cede and recede remains at bay. But the world is always moving, and no one can keep up forever.