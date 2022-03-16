Evoking aerial attacks in U.S. history such as Pearl Harbor and Sept. 11, 2001, Mr. Zelensky reminded lawmakers that his country “experienced the same … every night for three weeks now.” He repeated his request, to which the United States had already responded coolly, for a NATO-enforced no-fly zone over Ukraine. But then, showing that pragmatism is also one of his leadership talents, Mr. Zelensky proposed the “alternative” of supplying Ukraine with aircraft and antiaircraft systems.

To this wise suggestion, the second president to speak — President Biden — replied by announcing that the United States will indeed step up its military shipments to Ukraine, to include more shoulder-fired antiaircraft missiles and “longer-range systems,” seemingly a reference to the Russian-made S-300 batteries that Mr. Zelensky specifically asked for, and that might be available from Eastern European NATO members. Mr. Biden also offered “cutting edge” drones. All told, the president said, the United States has authorized $1 billion in military aid in just the past week. This is, indeed, a credible alternative to the no-fly zone, the risks of which still outweigh the benefits, and which NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg separately ruled out in a statement between the end of Mr. Zelensky’s remarks and the beginning of Mr. Biden’s.

Some Republicans continue to blame Vladimir Putin’s war on Mr. Biden’s purported “enormous mistakes” — as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) put it — or to fault the U.S. president for not doing enough to help Ukraine’s cause, now that it is suddenly politically popular in this country. Indeed, that cause might even be more popular among Republican voters than Mr. Putin’s most famous American apologist, former president Donald Trump. Such election-year foreign policy partisanship should end. Meanwhile, Mr. Biden’s best answer to it is to stay the course he’s on, which includes trying to build on the good-faith support his policy has received from responsible leaders in both parties. That will also, inevitably, include widening of economic sanctions on Russia.

Mr. Biden’s tone was that of a leader who understands that Ukraine’s war is necessary, just — and likely to go on. Confirmation and clarity on all of those points were provided, albeit backhandedly, by Mr. Putin, who delivered a speech of his own Wednesday. The Russian leader, in contrast to his diplomats’ recent words about a negotiated “compromise,” indicated that he has no intention of ending his war soon. He doubled down on his false justification — that Ukraine is a neo-Nazi state that was threatening Russian security, possibly with weapons of mass destruction. ”They think that we will break down, retreat," Mr. Putin said. “But they do not know our history and our people well.”