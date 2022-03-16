At the moment, Ukrainian refugees who might be interested in entering the United States, even temporarily, are stymied. On the State Department website, they are advised not to apply for U.S. visas. Refugee processing, it reminds them, is generally handled at the outset by the U.N. refugee agency — the start of a procedure that can take two years or more.

The department urges Ukrainians who have managed to make it to nearby European countries — mainly women, children and elderly men — to try asking their hosts “what might be available as you consider resettlement options.” Those options do not now include the United States — but they could, if policymakers in Washington so choose.

The Biden administration has done an important thing by allowing about 75,000 Ukrainians already in the United States to stay here for at least the next two years, with work permits, regardless of their immigration or visa status. But that move, announced earlier this month, does not apply to Ukrainians now fleeing Russia’s assault.

It’s time to take the next step. The Department of Homeland Security could grant vetted Ukrainians temporary entry to the country, for up to two years, as it did for tens of thousands of desperate Afghans who fled the Taliban’s lightning advance on Kabul last summer. It could do so under a “parole” system expressly designed for what the government calls urgent humanitarian reasons.

At the moment, it’s hard to think of a cohort of refugees whose reasons are more urgent.

This country has used humanitarian parole sparingly, for good reason. Many of the tens of thousands of Afghans who were admitted with parole in 2021, for up to two years, fought with and otherwise assisted the United States during its two decades of fighting in Afghanistan. About 130,000 refugees from Vietnam were resettled in the United States in the mid-1970s, after the war there.

In addition to granting parole admission in response to brutal conflict such as that in Ukraine, the government may also do so when resettling refugees here confers “significant public benefit.” In the case of desperate Ukrainians, the benefit to the United States is clear: It is proof of global leadership.

More than half of Ukrainian refugees have fled into Poland; large numbers are also in Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova and Romania. That is an enormous burden for countries with a fraction of the United States’ resources and size. When the nation resettled 30,000 Hungarians in 1957, its population was roughly half its current level; its gross domestic product then wasn’t even a quarter the size of today’s.