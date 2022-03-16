President Biden has mostly done a good job of walking this narrow line. He has rejected, for example, dangerous calls for a no-fly zone that would force U.S. troops into combat with the Russians. But Biden has erred too far on the side of caution by refusing Poland’s offer to supply Ukraine with its MiG-29 fighter jets. The administration’s position is that Ukraine doesn’t really need the aircraft and that providing them would be a dangerous escalation.

We shouldn’t let an aggressor veto aid to his victims. If the Ukrainians say they want MiG-29’s, we should provide them. We should also send anti-ship missiles, S-300 antiaircraft missiles armed drones, and lots more munitions of all kinds to replenish Ukrainian stockpiles. The volume of weapons is already high but needs to be higher.

What is the difference, anyway, between shooting down a Russian airplane with a Stinger missile or a MiG-29? The Soviets supplied fighter aircraft to North Korea and North Vietnam to shoot down U.S. aircraft; in Korea, some of those planes were even flown by Russian and Chinese pilots. The United States, for its part, supplied Nationalist China in 1941 with both aircraft and former U.S. military pilots — the famed Flying Tigers — to fight Japanese aggression. That is how great-power competition works. As long as U.S. personnel are not firing on Russians, Ukraine is still a proxy war — and not a precursor to World War III.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, of course, is irate that the West is supplying any aid to his victims; he has even referred to sanctions as akin to an act of war. On Saturday, the Kremlin warned that Western aid convoys to Ukraine would be “legitimate targets.” On Sunday, Russian cruise missiles slammed into a Ukrainian base, where U.S. trainers had once been based, only 15 miles from the border with Poland, killing 35 people. Coincidentally (or not), Russian troops the same day shot and killed an American journalist outside Kyiv.

Based on Russia’s history, we can expect efforts in the future to target bases in Poland and other NATO states that are being used to ship supplies to Ukraine. During the Soviet war in Afghanistan, the United States provided aid to the mujahideen via Pakistan, and the Soviets repeatedly attacked Pakistan in an effort to shut off the flow of arms.

In the early 1980s the Soviets mounted airstrikes against Pakistan’s Northwest Frontier Province. That became harder to do once the United States sold Pakistan F-16s. So instead, in 1986, Russian Spetsnaz (special forces) launched a cross-border raid, while Afghan intelligence operatives under Soviet control carried out terrorist attacks in Pakistan. The Post reported in 1988 on “Moscow’s secret war of terror against Pakistan”: “Last July 14, a remote-control device triggered three car-bomb explosions in Karachi, killing 72 Pakistanis and injuring 260. Then, on September 19, a bomb exploded at a bus stop in Rawalpindi, killing five and injuring 19.”

More recently, Russia has been accused of carrying out sabotage operations in Europe to stop the flow of arms to Ukraine. The Czech government blamed Russian agents for blowing up a Czech arms depot in 2014 that was allegedly being used to supply Ukraine. Russian intelligence operatives were also believed in 2015 to have poisoned a Bulgarian arms dealer who was selling weapons to Ukraine.

Poland — the major depot for Western supplies to Ukraine — is much better protected than Pakistan was in the 1980s. Two U.S. Patriot batteries and U.S. F-16s should help keep that country safe from Russian airstrikes, but Poland needs to be vigilant about Russian saboteurs. NATO must make clear to Moscow that attacks on Poland — or any other NATO member — will be met with a military response. Russia can get away with attacking aid convoys in Ukraine, but if it tries to attack them in Poland, NATO should be prepared to fight back — with devastating consequences for Russian troop formations in Ukraine.

Sadly, even if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine, the West will object but not launch military strikes. Attacking a NATO member is the only real “red line” requiring direct U.S. military intervention. But Biden shouldn’t be ruling anything in or out publicly. He needs to stop telling Putin that “we will not fight a war against Russia in Ukraine.” Keep Putin guessing — and worrying.