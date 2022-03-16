A common feature of the proposed projects is the creation of connected mixed-use developments, which supporters say will provide the additional economic punch that makes the deals financially sound public investments. However, even as part of a sports-entertainment district, stadiums typically don’t generate the always-promised returns.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A recent project in suburban Atlanta provides a lesson for Washington neighbors seeking to lure the Commanders. In 2013, Cobb County enticed the Atlanta Braves from its downtown home with the promise of $300 million in taxpayer dollars to help construct a new ballpark as part of a stadium-anchored development.

Despite abundant evidence that professional sports stadiums don’t confer significant economic benefits, stadium advocates insisted that Cobb’s Truist Park would be an economic home run. The added mixed-use component would create a year-round hub of economic activity, which was sure to generate sufficient tax revenue to pay back the public investment with a generous surplus.

Atlanta Braves executive Mike Plant declared, “We’re going to build a city and we’re going to create tons of jobs, tons of density and year-round tax revenues.” This assurance is eerily similar to the description by Virginia Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw (D) of the proposed Commanders development as “almost a mini-city” that would generate hundreds of millions of dollars in return.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

As is the case with most stadium proposals, stadium boosters commissioned studies that projected substantial financial returns to Cobb taxpayers. Yet in the five years since the stadium opened in 2017, the fiscal windfall has not materialized.

In my recent reassessment of the Truist Park development, I find that local sales have increased some during the baseball season, but the gains of about $3 million annually have been far too small to cover the $15 million yearly public subsidy, and much spending at the ballpark development has come at the expense of other local merchants. Property values around the stadium and countywide have not grown faster than they have for the rest of Atlanta, and Cobb has increased property tax rates, not rolled them back. In total, during typical non-pandemic years, the county runs an annual $15 million deficit to fund its stadium obligations, which translates to an average cost of about $50 per Cobb household.

What about the Truist Park boosters’ celebration of all those Braves fans purchasing tickets, food and beverages in and around the stadium since it opened? Economists don’t deny such spending occurs, but for the most part this isn’t new spending. Hosting games may attract some new out-of-jurisdiction spending, but the bulk of economic activity comes from residents. That spending at the stadium means residents have less income to spend at area restaurants, movie theaters, retail stores, etc.

Stadium-related spending represents a reallocation of existing local spending, and thus does not enrich the community, or fill government coffers with added tax revenue. This is why Saslaw’s promise that a new stadium district for the Commanders wouldn’t cost Virginia “a nickel” isn’t feasible. Tax revenue handed over to Snyder in a specially designed district represents tax revenue that state taxpayers are forfeiting, which could necessitate tax increases or reduced government services.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Keep in mind that Cobb’s poor returns have come while hosting a winning baseball team that plays 81 home games per season, 10 times the number of home games of National Football League teams. And the Cobb stadium has the advantage of being located right along Atlanta’s interstate beltway, so close to the city that it has an Atlanta postal address — not far into the exurbs, as with the proposed Commanders sites under consideration.