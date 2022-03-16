Carl Sandburg presciently observed in his 1905 poem “Buttons” that the cost of moving two markers an inch on a war map was “men and boys twist[ing] on their bodies in a red soak along a river edge, gasping of wounds, calling for water, some rattling death in their throats.” So, too, are we now spared sensing the slaughter as the Russian invasion of Ukraine proceeds.

Ric Blacksten, Falls Church

Regarding the March 14 front-page article “Bipartisan calls for Biden to send in air-defense systems and jets”:

Missing from the discussion of whether Russian MiG fighters of the Polish air force should be supplied to Ukraine has been acknowledging the total effort needed to employ such aircraft effectively. As a former Navy carrier and test pilot and later project manager for development and acquisition of the Navy/Air Force Sparrow air-to-air missile, then a main armament of the services’ F-14 and F-15 jet fighters, I can attest coming by that effort is not easy. It begins with aircrews who have more than just trained and flown the airplanes in days past; they must be currently proficient in air-to-air combat — the skills necessary to fly the airplane to the limits of its performance capability while operating its complex weapons systems.

Only aircrews who have recently and repetitively flown combat training missions in the airplane are so proficient. And the airplanes must have been flown from air bases having the support — skilled maintenance people, support and test equipment, and spare parts — needed to keep the airplanes up and flying from runways not holed by bomb blasts. I cannot imagine that environment can exist in today’s war-torn Ukraine.

James Quinn, Washington

The March 12 editorial about underserved criticism of Russian athletes, musicians and cultural figures, “Cancel blanket cancellations,” largely left Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin off the hook for his public “TeamPutin” support of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mr. Ovechkin’s tepid comments about the war are more than “disingenuous” and “disappointing.” His refusal to remove his glad-handing Instagram photo flashing a victory sign with the Russian dictator sends a despicable message to people around the world.

International athletes as well as celebrities of all stripes have a moral duty to millions of their fans to tell the truth. Mr. Ovechkin’s concerns about his family’s safety in Russia ring hollow compared with the many Ukrainian civilians dying in ruthless Russian bombardments, as well as thousands of Russians risking arrest by protesting the war.

Instead, the hockey star should heed Ronald Reagan’s 1987 comments about the Berlin Wall. Mr. Ovechkin, tear down this photo.