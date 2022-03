I am grateful that no one died in the March 3 Lyttonsville Road fire that affected affordable housing units in Silver Spring. Two buildings remain condemned for unclear reasons. Were the buildings out of code, and, if so, who is accountable?

Montgomery County, Montgomery Housing Partnership and others rushed to claim credit for a job well done. There was an effective emergency response, but the days since have been disastrous for the victims. At a community fair, nonprofits and government agencies pointed at the others; there was no centralized approach and unclear information on how to receive benefits. At one table, victims could sign up for recreation classes. Tenants could eventually receive aid checks after waiting in very long, disorganized lines.