“Russia has attacked not just us, not just our land, not just our cities. It went on an offensive on our values — basic human values. It threw tanks and planes against our freedom, our right to live freely in our own country, choosing our own future," Zelensky declared.

“Right now, the destiny of our country is being decided,” he said, making the explicit connection to attacks on the United States on Dec. 7, 1941, and Sept. 11, 2001. (“Our country experiences the same every day.”) His video showing the destruction of cities would bring tears to the eyes of any decent human being. From describing the vast destruction to speaking in the most personal terms, Zelensky noted that he is almost 45 years old, but added, “My age stopped when the heart of more than 100 children stopped beating. I see no sense in life if it cannot stop the deaths.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

There were several new aspects to Zelensky’s message. First, while he asked for a no-fly zone or, as an alternative, aircraft to “protect our sky,” he sought at least the means of shooting down Russian planes: “You know what kind of defense systems we need — S-300 and other similar systems.”

Follow Jennifer Rubin ‘s opinions Follow Add

The administration and many lawmakers have opposed a no-fly zone as a dangerous escalation that would inevitably involve military conflict with Russia. Likewise, the administration has resisted pleas for military aircraft as both escalatory and unnecessary. (Ukraine has more than 50 fighter jets.) But air-defense systems might bridge the gap, meeting Ukraine’s needs without raising the risk of World War III.

Second, Zelensky’s concluding appeal for the United States to end its reluctance to provide international leadership might have more impact than any domestic politician, think tank or pundit could. “You are the leader of the nation, of your great nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace,” he said. With that, he demolished any notion that the United States can remain on the sidelines.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Put differently, Ukraine is shaking Western democracies’ conception of their nations’ obligations to other democracies. Germany has now reversed its historical reluctance to spend big militarily and has set out to sever its dependence on Russian energy. As for U.S. foreign policy, the debate between internationalism and “America First” seems for now to have been definitively resolved in favor of a robust American presence in the world.

On defense spending, even one of the most progressive members of Congress, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), now understands that reducing defense spending is out of the question. “We had thought with the ending of the war in Afghanistan, we could push for a real reduction in the defense budget, and there will be another opportunity,” she told the New York Times this week. "But look, this is an epic battle.”

Finally, Zelensky raised an interesting proposal in addition to requests for more sanctions against all Russian officeholders: a new united democratic apparatus, United for Peace, or U-24, to respond to attacks, natural disasters and pandemics within 24 hours. Ironically, this association of countries for the common good sounds very much like the original conception of the United Nations. Zelensky’s idea underscores the United Nations’ glaring deficiency — the Security Council veto power exercised by precisely the aggressive autocracies (Russia and China) we most need to restrain.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The debate about the United States’ role in international bodies has gone on for decades. Republicans have traditionally opposed them (e.g., the World Health Organization, the United Nations) as impeding U.S. sovereignty and providing public relations cover for despots. Now, even they will find it hard to quibble with the argument that a structure to deter and, when needed, deploy resources and arms is critical in a world where aggressive despots look to pick off smaller neighbors.

In proposing an entirely new alliance — NATO but bigger, or the United Nations but with only democracies — Zelensky made a powerful argument that we need more-effective international bodies. Republicans might ordinarily frown on such multilateralism, but as with Zelensky’s odes to democracy and freedom, his words have more resonance with them than do Democrats’.