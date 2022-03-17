The language behind the Ukraine war
Kyiv or Kiev? Zelensky or Zelenskyy? “Ukraine,” not “the Ukraine.” Random House’s executive managing editor and copy chief, Benjamin Dreyer, dissects the differing spellings and language quandaries of the crisis in Ukraine.
“Those of us who follow publishers’ usages and standards at least as much as we set them out will continue to watch the Zelensky(y) matter with interest — and will be reminded that words, even ‘the’ small ones, even their smallest components, can carry a big meaning,” Dreyer writes.
A lifelong struggle with the health-care system
“The strongest man I have ever known was laid to rest on March 4,” Karen Tumulty writes. Her brother Patrick died at age 67, “after having beat the medical odds again and again, until he could beat them no longer.”
Tumulty tells us how America’s complicated and often bewildering system of private and public health insurance presented an obstacle course that was nearly as challenging to navigate as the diseases that were slowly taking Patrick’s life.
When telling kids ‘not to stare’ is wrong
“Don’t stare, Hannah!” Those were the scolding words a parent yelled as she hurried her 6-year-old away from Christina Cipriano’s family on the soccer field.
“On this day, we’d been living the suburban dream, having walked to the field — my 9-year-old son, Miles, on his adaptive Rifton bike,” Cipriano writes. “It’s rather magical as far as adaptive equipment goes: wheelchair meets tricycle meets stroller meets Transformer. Our younger three kids think it’s cool. No wonder Hannah was staring.” Cipriano says the other parent’s reprimand “made me sick to my stomach," and she explains why she encourages parents to rethink that approach.
Why covid feels ‘over’ to some
“The day my mother called to tell me she had tested positive, I realized that, for me, covid was over,” Kate Cohen writes.
She caveats that no, of course the pandemic is not actually over, but “the ubiquitous omicron variant had changed something for me."
“After circling for about a year and a half, the virus had finally breached my social circle. My aunt got it, as did my sister-in-law, two nephews and one son. All careful, all vaccinated, all fine in the end. It was as if a long-feared enemy had at last invaded but had no strength left for the fight.”
Pandemic-induced dinner depression
“I used to derive great pleasure from making dinner,” food writer Dawn Perry says. “The meditation of chopping and stirring and simmering, the pausing to sit down together at the end of the day, even if only for five to seven minutes. But it’s been weeks since I had the time, energy or enthusiasm to turn out a meal worth writing home about. Which is sort of an issue because I get paid to write about cooking.
“It had been growing for a while: The loss of interest, the boredom, the apprehension of will-they-eat-it. I’m depressed about dinner.”