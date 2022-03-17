Yet there are signs a new wave could be on its way, now that one is already hitting Europe. Should that happen, Democrats ought to know that they’ll get the blame.

Right now, Democrats don’t appear all that tuned in to this possibility. They seem to think agreeing to relax covid-19 measures everywhere, as Republicans have demanded, has put them on the right side of an issue where they were losing the public.

Even if that’s true (and it’s debatable), if covid comes back, Republicans will spin right around and blame them for it, without being constrained in the slightest by the absurdity of the turnaround.

At the same time, the White House has been urgently calling for new covid funding from Congress, and while Republicans have stood in the way, so have some Democrats. Here again, Republicans will not bat an eye in blaming Democrats for any resulting failure to combat the next surge.

Are Democrats prepared to make a strong case against Republicans on these fronts, if that next surge comes along?

The funding mess in Congress is baffling. Just last week, as a bill to fund the government and avert a shutdown neared the end of its negotiations, funding for covid aid was dropped. Opposition from many Republicans was a given, but some Democrats objected that the aid would be paid for by clawing back unspent relief funds given to states at the height of the pandemic.

Whatever those Democratic members are thinking, not funding the national response seems shortsighted, both politically and substantively.

After all, the Department of Health and Human Services has run out of funds for tests, vaccines and therapeutics. Indeed, on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) reportedly apologized to administration officials in front of her caucus for the failure to pass the aid.

Like it or not, how the nation handles covid will be at the center of any political recovery for the whole Democratic Party. The drop in President Biden’s approval rating is surely related to his administration’s serious missteps in combating omicron, which seems somewhat deserved.

But beyond this, Democrats have seemed generally skittish about really going hard at Republicans for their role in actively sabotaging our recovery from covid.

For a time, this seemed as though it might not happen. When Republican governors began actively blocking local officials and private businesses from taking steps to fight covid, Biden made some noises that suggested he’d take them on.

But that mostly petered out. And when school officials came under heavy fire from the coordinated GOP message machine for acting to defend kids, Democrats didn’t make a big enough issue of this depraved and reckless conduct.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) handily defeated the effort to recall him by aggressively calling out Republican opposition to covid public health measures. Terry McAuliffe tried this in his Virginia gubernatorial campaign and failed, but school closures, not mask and vaccine mandates, might have taken over as an issue. A new TargetSmart analysis suggests schools weren’t decisive in McAuliffe’s loss at all.

The point is that sidestepping these issues hasn’t really worked. And now that we’re eying another covid surge, the idea that Republicans won’t backflip from downplaying covid to blaming Democrats for such a surge is fanciful.

Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg, who has long argued that defeating covid is central to his party’s political fortunes, says Democrats should lay the groundwork now to handle this problem.

“We can’t run away from it,” Rosenberg told us. “We have to make it clear that we’re not on the other side of covid yet.”

“Our job is to protect people, and we have to take that seriously,” Rosenberg continued. “We have to challenge Republicans to act as responsibly as we are in making sure that we keep people safe. We should not allow their extremism on this issue to dictate the terms of this conversation.”

Republicans, for their part, don’t seem all that worried about the politics of a new surge. On one hand, they’ve trained their supporters to stop caring about the pandemic much at all, no matter how many people in their communities get sick and die.

Meanwhile, any bad effects of the ongoing pandemic can be laid at the feet of Democrats. An improving public health picture means it was never any big deal (Republicans were right), while setbacks must be Biden’s fault (Republicans were also right).