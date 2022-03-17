A victory for progressive values? Absolutely. UC Berkeley is an economic mobility powerhouse; 1 out of every 4 undergraduates at the school is a first-generation college student. But there’s another reason to celebrate: The case inadvertently brought widespread attention to a law at the heart of the state’s housing crisis.

This Berkeley saga began in 2019 when a group of local residents, many living in the seven-figure, century-old Craftsman-style houses bordering the campus, took to state courts to try to limit — in fact, roll back — the size of the school’s fast-growing student body. They said the school had not complied with a California environmental law requiring it to study the effect the increased enrollment would have on the city.

A state court ruled last year in favor of the NIMBYs and said the university would need to limit its overall enrollment to 2020-2021 levels until it was in compliance. A few weeks ago, the state Supreme Court refused to stay the order.

But it wasn’t the administrators responsible for the university’s failure to keep up with environmental studies and paperwork who were going to suffer the impact of the court’s ruling. It was young people, students who had studied hard for years in an attempt to win a coveted spot at the prestigious school, who would take the hit.

In an age when parents are so desperate to get their children into college they perceive as prestigious they’ll pay bribes to do it, it’s no surprise that public sympathy for the litigious Berkeley residents squawking about their quality of life has been limited.

(It likely didn’t help that their public face was a retired investment banker who lives part time in New Zealand. He all but sounded like Thurston Howell III on “Gilligan’s Island” when he complained to the Atlantic’s Annie Lowrey about noise coming from parties in nearby off-campus housing, seemingly unaware this is an issue he should have contemplated before buying a home near a university. But I digress.)

California’s population has surged over the past several decades, but the UC system has not keep pace. After the eighth undergraduate campus — UC Santa Cruz — was established in 1965, only one more was added, UC Merced, in 2005. One result: In 1997, UC Berkeley accepted slightly more than one-third of its applicants. That’s now down by half, to 17 percent — and that’s even as the school upped its overall enrollment.

Another way the UC system failed to keep up: It didn’t build enough housing for the students it did accept.

But that’s hardly unusual in California, which has for decades failed to construct enough single family houses and apartment buildings for its ever-growing population. That’s a major factor in both the state’s surging rents and housing costs as well as its homeless crisis.

A major reason for this serious underinvestment in both town and gown: the California Environmental Quality Act, widely known as CEQA, a 1970s era law meant to prevent government bureaucrats from running roughshod over communities. But it’s now increasingly utilized by any opponent to any major development project. Its provisions have been used in other battles over building more housing at UC Berkeley — and it is the law at issue in the case that almost cut several thousand students from the student body this fall.

But in the most recent brouhaha, the angry neighbors didn’t simply stop a local housing development — they were potentially sticking in a knife in California’s UC golden goose. According to data crunched in 2017 by the New York Times and the Equality of Opportunity Project, UC Berkeley was the number one college in the United States when it comes to moving students from the bottom fifth of households for income to the 1 percent. (Another telling statistic: By the time a graduate of the school is in their mid-30s, they are more likely than not to earn more than the state’s median income.)

