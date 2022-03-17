Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.) points out that Biden opposed a ban on Russian oil, but then “we came out strong for an oil embargo. Next thing you know, they backed off it and then they did it their own through executive action.” The same was true for revoking Russia’s “most favored nation” trade status. “The administration pushed back on us and said, ‘Don’t do it,’” Panetta says. Then bipartisan legislation began gaining steam in Congress, and “next thing you know, they come out and say, ‘Oh no, we’re for removing them.'”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, Biden announced a new arms package for Ukraine, including 800 additional Stinger antiaircraft missiles, 2,000 Javelin anti-tank missiles, 1,000 light anti-armor weapons, 6,000 AT-4 anti-armor systems and 100 armed Switchblade drones. The question is: What was Biden waiting for? Ukrainians are fighting for their lives. He could have delivered every element of that package to Ukraine weeks ago and saved countless innocent lives. But he didn’t act until after Zelensky made his plea to Congress.

On everything since the war began — from sanctions to military support — it has been Congress in the lead. Now Zelensky is hoping that Congress can lead when it comes to providing MiG fighter jets.

In his address, Zelensky invoked the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, “when evil tried to turn your cities … [into] battlefields, when innocent people were attacked, attacked from air.” He then showed a heart-wrenching video of the destruction Russia has wreaked from the air over Ukraine — missiles hitting high-rises, buildings in flames, dead children, babies crying, bodies being pulled from the rubble. It moved many to tears.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people," Zelensky said. “You know how much depends on the battlefield on the ability to use aircraft, powerful, strong … aviation to protect our people, our freedom, our land. … You know that they exist, and you have them, but they are on earth, not … in the Ukrainian sky … I need to protect our sky.”

James Hohmann counterpoint Why Biden’s response to Zelensky’s no-fly zone request was so wise How, in God’s name, can we deny him the planes he says he needs to do so?

But the Biden administration continues to claim that Ukraine does not need the MiG fighter jets. Well, if that is true, why is Zelensky spending so much time and political capital pressing for them? Why did he make them a centerpiece of his address to Congress? Why did he tell the Canadian Parliament earlier this week: “Give us planes, we tell our partners. They answer: Soon. Be patient a little. Everyone is deeply concerned. They just don’t want to.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The administration says MiGs are less effective, and more provocative, than Stingers. That makes no sense. If they are less effective, how can they be more provocative? The fact is, Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn’t want us to send MiGs to Ukraine for a reason — because, like Zelensky, he knows they would help stop Russia from destroying Ukrainian cities and killing civilians.

“I cannot stress this enough,” Panetta says, “They need to provide them with those MiGs.” There is bipartisan support in Congress to do so. On Sunday, the 58 members of the Problem Solvers Caucus urged Biden to facilitate the fighter jet deal.

Sens. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) traveled to the Polish-Ukrainian border last weekend. Afterward, Blumenthal said Biden should provide the planes. “Ukrainians can win a fair fight on the ground. Right now, they have encountered a reign of terror in the skies.” Klobuchar agreed, saying “I’d like to see the planes over there.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On CNN’s “State of the Union,” Portman said of the MiGs: “What we have heard directly from the Ukrainians is they want them badly. They want the ability to have better control over the skies in order to give them a fighting chance. So, I don’t understand why we’re not doing it.”

The most likely reason is that Biden seems more afraid of provoking Putin than he is of letting Ukraine lose. He slow-walked military aid, clearly not expecting the Ukrainians to last this long. But now it looks like they could not only survive but also prevail. So, it’s time to stop worrying about what Putin thinks and start giving the Ukrainians everything they need to defeat him.