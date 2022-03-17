I enjoyed Brian Broome’s March 14 op-ed, “Why the decline in church attendance will continue,” which included an acknowledgment that people can choose congregations whose beliefs and practices conform to their own, regardless of how disparate they might be. I have chosen a religion based on objectivity. It’s called science. Unlike the many popular religious choices available, science evolves as explanations present themselves. Hopefully, many, if not all, of the various unexplained occurrences, such as the evolving coronavirus, will be explained in the near future. Other questions, such as the origin of the solar system, might take centuries.