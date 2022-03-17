My hometown, Cedar Falls, is a former sundown town: Black people had to be out of town before dark. I’ve yet to meet an Iowan who knows what that term means. No wonder. The public school system taught whitewashed history that omitted the experiences of women and minorities.I was one of many students who bore the brunt of an incomplete curriculum. When I was in sixth grade, children used racial slurs at school. Throughout junior high and high school, some boys sexually harassed and groped female students. High schoolers put Confederate flag stickers in lockers and on cars without consequence.