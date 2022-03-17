On Wednesday, the International Court of Justice, acting with unprecedented speed, ordered Russia to suspend its military operations in Ukraine. That judgement adds great weight to the accusation that Putin’s resort to war has violated the foundations of the global legal order.

We have published a model criminal indictment charging Putin with the crime of aggression, using one of the narrowest definitions of the crime under international law. Our text, even though limited to publicly available evidence, shows clearly that Putin’s actions of initiating and executing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine satisfy what a prosecutor would need to secure an arrest warrant against him. The problem is that, as of right now, there is no international court to issue such a warrant.

It is true that the International Criminal Court has an ongoing investigation in Ukraine. But its investigation is restricted to the crimes that are being committed in the war, not the decision to go to war. This is because until recently, the Rome Statute, which defines the crimes that the court can pursue, was limited to genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The crime of aggression entered the international lexicon thanks to Soviet lawyers who ensured that it was prosecuted in the aftermath of World War II. But diplomatic foot-dragging meant that states never included aggression in the mandate of another international tribunal until they amended the ICC Rome Statute in 2018.

Even then, states placed special constraints that now deny the court jurisdiction to investigate aggression against Ukraine. Indeed, it is a painful irony that President Biden now calls Putin a war criminal, while the United States — not a member of the ICC itself — led the way in restricting the court’s jurisdiction over aggression.

So is there a pathway to charge Putin and other Russian leaders with the crime that lies at the heart of the atrocities we are watching unfold in real time? And, if there is a pathway, is it a good idea to take it? The answer to both questions is: yes — probably.

With a speed of responsiveness that people in conflict zones outside of Europe can only dream of, dignitaries in powerful states have come together to push for accountability. Just one week after Russia’s invasion, former British prime minister Gordon Brown and a long (and growing) list of other high-profile endorsers, called for a Special Tribunal for the Punishment of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, inspired by the model of the Nuremberg Tribunal.

The Elders, a group of independent global leaders founded by Nelson Mandela, have called for something similar, perhaps in the form of a hybrid tribunal under the auspices of Ukraine and the U.N. General Assembly. An online petition by the human rights nongovernmental organization Avaaz to prosecute Putin for aggression has received nearly a quarter-million signatures in just three days.

Critics say the top priority is to stop the bombing, not seek accountability. They are right. Historically, the U.N. Security Council has been guilty of focusing on accountability in lieu of doing the hard political work needed to end a conflict. But concern about what is happening in Ukraine is high enough that there is policy space to use all available tools to stop the violence, while also laying the foundations for criminal law to do its work.

Critics also say that accountability will back Putin into a corner, leaving him without an offramp to withdraw from Ukraine. Yet he has already put himself in a corner; an isolated man and a global pariah. And while an anathema to no-peace-without-justice purists, diplomats generally welcome having the genuine threat of accountability as one more tool in their kit as they seek to end a crisis.

Finally, critics ask where the calls for such a tribunal were back in 2003 when the United States invaded Iraq. The concern about the selective accountability is an important one. Advocates of a special tribunal should acknowledge both the optics and the reality of moving quickly to establish a tribunal for an invasion in Europe, even as gaps in international accountability remain for ongoing atrocities in Syria and Yemen.

But acknowledging the reality of global racism, and the hypocrisy that often accompanies great power, does not require settling for the lowest common denominator. Instead of giving up on accountability anywhere, we should strive for accountability everywhere. The precedent set by prosecuting Putin and other Russian leaders for the crime of aggression today could be used against those who would seek to invade another country tomorrow.