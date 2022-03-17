Russian President Vladimir Putin is basically taking a lesson from Hitler’s playbook: falsely claim a justification for invading another country (e.g., Czechoslavakia and Austria in the late 1930s), and other nations afraid of causing a wider war will simply appease the aggressor and wind up facing the same situation a year or two later but with equal if not more severe consequences. In the meantime, tens of thousands of innocent civilians suffer and perish.

NATO and the United States must face Mr. Putin now; failure to do so will only permit further atrocities and encroachment. As Hillel the Elder famously said, “If not now, when?” The time is now.

Norman Leventhal, Potomac

Forget partisan politics, and work together to help Ukraine. We must not permit Vladimir Putin to repeat history.

In 2014, Russia invaded and then annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine, rationalizing the invasion as an act of self-determination and by expressing concern about the fate of ethnic Russians in Crimea.

Elie Wiesel taught that we must never be bystanders to injustice or indifferent to suffering. Yet the world watched Sarajevo, Bosnia, Rwanda, Aleppo and Crimea. As an aphorism attributed to Edmund Burke goes, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”