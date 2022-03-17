Of course, logic is not the protesters’ stock in trade. Generalized outrage at the virus and its resulting inconveniences and rules is, along with outlandish conspiracy theories, Trump-mania and a depthless obsession with the fantasy that President Biden somehow stole the 2020 election. This protest is a fever dream on wheels.

Its main effect to date is to have intensified the traffic jams for which the Beltway is already notorious, inciting little more than bipartisan aggravation among the commuters who use it. Unlike, for instance, the protests arising from the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, which accelerated a great national debate, the Beltway’s circumnavigating agitators have just caused people to be late to the office and appointments.

For that, residents of the region can be grateful to police agencies in and around the nation’s capital that have prevented the protesters from replicating the civic agony inflicted by their namesake “People’s Convoy” in Canada. There, the authorities permitted the capital city of Ottawa to be paralyzed for three weeks by hulking trucks whose drivers were also incensed about pandemic rules, as well as the government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. They failed to dislodge either but were permitted to make life miserable for residents of a city of 1 million people, until Mr. Trudeau got tough and the police moved in last month.

D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department has allowed no such nonsense, and rightly so. This week, when convoy participants exited the Beltway and attempted forays into the city, D.C. police blocked off-ramps from Interstates 395 and 295. Many Washingtonians heaved a sigh of relief. Stymied convoy spokesmen said they would continue to cause congestion problems. “We’re going to continue to do that route every single morning at this point because obviously it scares the crap out of them,” organizer Brian Brase said Tuesday.

Well, not really. Over the past couple of decades, residents of the capital region have been horror-struck by Islamist extremists who flew an airplane into the Pentagon, traumatized by snipers who picked off people as they filled their gas tanks, and terrified by homicides, an opioid epidemic and a pandemic that have taken the lives of thousands.